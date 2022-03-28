Pokémon GO launches April Community Day Classic with Hydropi

at Pokemon GO The Community Day Classic begins in April with the Pokémon Hydropi. We show you all the information about the attack, ticket and rewards for the event.

What is this event? Community Day Classic is a Pokémon GO event that brings back monsters from past Community days. The Niantic started his first C-Day Classic with the Pokémon Bulbasaur. The event has clearly been so well received that the series is now going on.

In April, the focus was placed on Hydropi. It is a 3rd generation Water Pokémon that can evolve into Morable and Sumbex. We show you event details here.

C-Day Classic with Hydropi in April 2022

When does this run? The event begins on Sunday, April 10, 2022. It runs from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM local time. Within three hours, you can take advantage of the event with its rewards.

What are the bonuses there? You will find water in the wild more frequently during the event. In addition there are:

Triple Hunting EXP

Three-hour temptation units during the event

Smoke lasts for three hours during the event

Surprises when snapping shots during the event

A special find awaits you again, which you can buy for 1 euro. You will be assigned certain tasks that can be easily solved during the event.

In store there is a Community Day Chest with 15 Hyper Balls, 15 Pinnabe Berries, 1 Top Instant TM, and 1 Remote Raid Pass for 850 coins. Then another chest is available for free in the store, giving you 30 super balls.

special attack: If you evolve your Bog Abbel (Evolution of Hydropi) into a Sumpex during the event or two hours later, Sumpex will learn the Aqua Cannon movement.

Aqua Howitzer deals 80 damage in boss battles

Aqua Howitzer deals 90 damage in Arena Battles and Raid Battles

Is there a shiny Hydropi system? Yes, you can find and capture the shiny figure of Hydropi in Pokémon GO. In the following chart we show you what the family looks like:

iridescent shapes are purple, regular shapes are blue

How do you like the probability of the event? Is this a classic Community Day in your opinion, or should the focus be on another Pokémon?

Community Day events are a hot topic among gamers at the moment, with Niantic cutting the length of regular C-Days from 6 hours to 3. This drew a lot of criticism, especially since Niantic confirmed it was a coach’s request that it might be.

in one In an interview, a game designer from Niantic detailed what led to the decision. Players fear: this will end badly.