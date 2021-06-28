PS Plus: Fans Will Want These PS4 and PS5 Games in July 2021 © Sony

With a PS Plus subscription, there are new PS4 and PS5 games every month. Sony will soon release titles in July 2021. Fans announce their wishes for free games.

San Mateo, USA – Players can look forward to PS4 and PS5*-Games at PS Plus are happy. Announced at the end of each month Sony* Titles that will be free for the next 4 weeks. In a few days, the July 2021 games will be released. The PlayStation community on Reddit is giving their wishes and advice on the upcoming free games – maybe in a few days some of your wishes will come true.

In a post on Reddit, fans of the PlayStation community give their tips and wishes for free games in July 2021. There are plenty of PS4 and PS5 games the community is hoping for. One is mentioned a lot: A Plague Tale: Innocence. Rumors are already circulating that the game will be available as a free game on PS Plus next month. A remastered version of A Plague Tale: Innocence is scheduled for release on July 6, 2021 for the PS5, and according to rumors, it will be released as a PS Plus subscription.

What else Free games for fans with PS Plus subscription in July 2021* I hope you can ingame.de* Read it. * ingame.de introduced from IPPEN.MEDIA.