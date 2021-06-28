The Legend of Mana: Announcing the Classic RPG Anime Series

Just yesterday, Square Enix released a modified version of the classic RPG in this country “The Legend of Mana”. Now fans of the game have another reason to be happy, because an anime modification of the game was announced as part of the latest live broadcast of the “Mana” series, such as Anime News Network mentioned. You can see the first photo of the TV series below in the article.

The Legend of Mana: Produced by Warner Bros. Japan Animation Series

Masaru Oyamada, the game producer for the game series, briefly commented on “Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal,” the name of the anime version of the game. As he explains, the officials had already approached him with their idea of ​​an anime project when remaking the classic wasn’t an issue at all.

At a later meeting, he initially participated without thinking much about such a production. When Mr. Yawata approached Warner Bros. Japan” with passion (with a lot of love) from the anime project “Legend of Mana”, realized that he needed to relaunch the game. Finally, Oyamada assures fans that all participants “still have the same love for the series as they did back then.”

Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal will be a television series announced by Square Enix that Warner Bros. Japan will produce the project. Grafinica Studios (“Bayonetta: Bloody Fate”) and Yokohama Animation Lab (“Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!”), which recently created the remastered opening, will be responsible for the action’s animation.

When “Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal” will start in Japan and whether the animated series will also be available in other countries is currently unknown.

