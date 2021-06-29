Google may announce Pixel 5a and release it in August

This page has been translated using artificial intelligence and machine learning.

(Pocket-lint) — Over the weekend, Bloomberg claimed that Apple was exploring larger iPad models. At the end of this report, there is a little more information about Google’s upcoming Pixel phone.

The Pixel 5a, considered a mid-range smartphone, should debut sometime in August. Keep in mind that Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 5a is in the works and will be released “in line with the launch of the A series phone last year,” coming in August after the Pixel 4a or in October after the Pixel 4a 5G. Bloomberg It has of course now been revealed that the summer debut is on board the ship.

Reporter Mark Gorman announced that the Pixel 5a will be announced in August 2021 and will be released in the same month. However, it will only launch in the US and Japan, which means that the UK won’t be getting the latest affordable pixel right now. It’s unclear if the limited edition phone will be temporary or permanent.

Due to the leaks, the Pixel 5a appears to be very similar to the Pixel 4a, 5G, and Pixel 5 phones. It is said to offer a polycarbonate case with a square camera body in the upper left corner, similar to the Pixel 4a 5G. The Pixel 5 has a brushed aluminum case, but with a matte finish.





Windows 11, AWS Gaming Technology, and More – Pocket-lint Podcast 109



From Rick Henderson

·

June 29, 2021

Check out the Pixel 5a rumor summary here.

Written by Maggie Tillman.