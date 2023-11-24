Proton Drive: An encrypted cloud storage service for macOS debuts

Swiss company Proton, which focuses on privacy protection, has launched its end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) cloud storage service Proton Drive for Mac users. Proton launched its cloud storage service for the Windows platform four months ago.

Proton was founded about nine years ago and initially focused on its main product, the Gmail alternative Proton Mail. In recent years, the company has expanded its own portfolio and now also offers the VPN, password manager, calendar, and cloud storage service shown here.

Proton first launched Proton Drive on the web in September last year, followed by native mobile apps in December 2022, as well as Windows support in July this year. Today’s news also means that Proton Drive is now fully cross-platform and content can be synced across all devices used. The download for macOS can be found at Proton website The app for iPhone and iPad can be found at App Store.

Currently, Proton Drive for Mac can only sync files stored in the Proton Drive folder to the cloud. According to Proton, they are working on enabling sync for every local folder. And while the company has made most of its apps over the years available as open source so third parties like security researchers can view the underlying code, the Proton Drive Mac app isn’t open source yet — though it will be in due course.

Proton cloud storage uses full file and folder encryption by default, and comes with 1GB of free storage. Additional paid tariffs are available starting at €3.99 per month or €47.88 per year with 200GB storage space. Paid plans include additional features such as the ability to automatically save previous versions of a file for up to 10 years.



