You can already try Saints Row Editor for free

Saints Row will be released on August 23, yes from now on You can make your own character. This is possible thanks to a free demo called Boss Factorywhich you can download on PS4 / PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S and PC from their respective stores.

Create your own “boss”

In the previous trailers, we can already see how many character creation options we get in the reboot of the open-world series. You can create your main character, who is called Boss in the game, from a completely idiot with a beer helmet to a boulevard with a suit, according to your desires.

Saints Row reboot reveals free character editor trailer

The Boss Factory is definitely a great idea – as we discovered when trying it for ourselves – to get you in the mood for Saints Row. If, like us, you spent hours in the editor before starting the game, you’re also well prepared for the release with demo. Of course you can get your boss to work Go to the main game.

Are you going to download the Boss Factory and actually create a character?