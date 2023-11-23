AI-powered video calling: The latest version of Teams stylizes and cleans up your backgrounds

– The latest version of Teams spruces up and cleans up your backgrounds Anyone who doesn’t like the system and still wants to show something from their four walls now has new help. The latest version of Microsoft Teams introduces a Cleanup button.

AI-Enhanced Backgrounds: Microsoft has introduced the latest features for its Teams conferencing software.

Image: Microsoft

Since the onset of the pandemic, this has become part of everyday life for us: videoconferencing, often from home. While some people proudly display their full bookshelves, others prefer to hide the background or point their laptop camera at the ceiling. Any clutter in the study or living room stays hidden.

Now, in the latest version of its Teams conferencing software, Microsoft is offering a new option for those undecided: with the Clean button, backgrounds can be cleaned and even beautified using AI tools. This means that neat piles suddenly appear on the randomly arranged shelves, and things are arranged neatly next to each other. If you want, you can also decorate your living room with a little decor: for example with fairy lights, a glass of champagne, pictures or plants. The cleaning and grooming feature will be available to anyone with a premium license starting early next year.

Avatars in 3D conference rooms

If you don’t want to participate in a video conference, you have another option: Microsoft has it 3D avatars and virtual conference rooms Announce. Here you can now design your virtual character with the faces, hairstyles and clothes you want. The avatar can then be displayed at conferences instead of the real camera image.

Simon Angelo Mayer He has been an editor on Tamedia’s news desk since 2023. More information

Did you find an error? Report now.