Prince of Liechtenstein shoots the largest brown bear in Europe

With money you can buy anything – and with enough money you can buy even the largest brown bear in Europe. His name was Arthur and it is likely that he now hangs in the salon of Prince Emmanuel von und zu Liechtenstein (42).

It is said that he shot a famous bear during a visit to the Roman Carpathians in March, such as K-Tipp magazine. Writes. According to the Romanian environment organization “Agent Green”, the Arthur brown bear was “the largest bear in Europe.”

The prince is silent

How did this shooting permit arrive, Prince Emmanuel does not want to be revealed. The prince said, “Personally, I do not want to participate in the discussion in any way.” According to the Austrian “Kronenzeitung” The Romanian Ministry of the Environment has launched an investigation.

According to the ministry, the prince has already obtained a permit – but for a much smaller “problem bear”. He is now accused of shooting Arthur over the trophy. Because, according to the “Jagdreport Report”, this results in 592.8 highly possible “memorial points” out of 600.

The blue-blooded man lives in Austria and works as a doctor in addition to his role as a prince. He also runs Riegersburg – a family-owned landmark in Styria.

Prince Emmanuel is not the first to hit the headlines with his hunting adventures: this was the case with King Juan Carlos of Spain, who went to hunt elephants in Botswana in 2006 – particularly as honorary president of the WWF. Which won the king a global wave of discontent.

Gabby Bowen, biologist and managing director of the Romanian Environment Organization, Agent Green, condemns the search for the chalice: “It’s as disgraceful as the ivory trade.” Because killing the males of the larger animals would weaken the bear population. This is scientifically proven. So environmentalists are calling for a total ban on trophy hunting for foreigners.

The federal government agrees to spoil hunting

Swiss anglers also love to travel abroad to hunt. The Swiss Animal Welfare Organization estimates that 1,500 to 2,000 of them travel abroad to seek trophies each year. African countries like Tanzania, Namibia and South Africa are especially popular. For this, the fishermen are paying up to 100,000 Swiss francs, Swiss entrepreneur Safari Stefan Stamm revealed to “K-Tip”.

The federal government agrees with this in each case: Protected animal prizes may only be imported into Switzerland if approved by the federal government.