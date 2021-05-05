World

Prince of Liechtenstein shoots the largest brown bear in Europe

May 5, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • The brown bear Arthur used to set foot in the wild.

    Green Agent

    1/7

    The brown bear Arthur used to set foot in the wild.

  • It was the largest brown bear in Europe.

    Green Agent

    2/7

    It was the largest brown bear in Europe.

  • Now dead, Prince Emmanuel von Liechtenstein shot him while on hunting vacation in Romania.

    Green Agent

    3/7

    Now dead, Prince Emmanuel von Liechtenstein shot him while on hunting vacation in Romania.

  • Sit on a cold volcanic chimney: The Riegersburg in Styria.

    Zvg

    7/7

    A Rich Legacy: Prince Emmanuel and his family own the Riegersburg Hotel in Austria. One of the landmarks of Styria.

With money you can buy anything – and with enough money you can buy even the largest brown bear in Europe. His name was Arthur and it is likely that he now hangs in the salon of Prince Emmanuel von und zu Liechtenstein (42).

It is said that he shot a famous bear during a visit to the Roman Carpathians in March, such as K-Tipp magazine. Writes. According to the Romanian environment organization “Agent Green”, the Arthur brown bear was “the largest bear in Europe.”

READ  The UAE suspends the visa-free travel agreement for Israelis until July

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *