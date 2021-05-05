World

Twitter banned: Trump has a new communication platform

May 5, 2021
Esmond Barker
ARCHIVES - Donald Trump, then President of the United States, speaks to the press in front of the White House before boarding a Marine One helicopter to fly to Texas. It should be clarified on Wednesday whether Trump will continue to block him from Facebook. Photo: Gerald Herbert / Associated Press / DPA

Gerald Herbert / AP / DPA

Reports back online: Former US President Donald Trump

Former President Trump, 74, launched his new calling platform on Tuesday. After months of blocking social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, this gives him the opportunity to connect with his followers.

“From Donald J Trump’s office.” www.donaldjtrump.Com / office Retrieved. The platform enables Trump to post comments, photos and videos, As reported by Fox News.

Publication date: May 4, 2021, 10:57 pm

Last update: 05/05/2021, 02:46 am

