Twitter banned: Trump has a new communication platform

Gerald Herbert / AP / DPA Reports back online: Former US President Donald Trump

Former President Trump, 74, launched his new calling platform on Tuesday. After months of blocking social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, this gives him the opportunity to connect with his followers.

After being banned from online services, Trump has relied on sending data via email in recent months. Before that, the Twitter account was by far his most important communication channel with over 80 million subscribers.

Trump runs a blog – impossible to comment

Trump has now opened the new channel of communication on his website. Ostensibly, the blog area is reminiscent of Twitter – but where there are only contributions from Trump.

Meanwhile, supporters of Trump can transmit the former US president’s remarks through the back door of Twitter and Facebook. Because you can share every short article with a few clicks as quote and link on online platforms. It was unclear at first whether the services would allow this.

The blog is just part of the platform?

The platform appears to be based on the Campaign Nucleus technology of former Campaign Manager Brad Pascal. It’s unclear if this is the social media platform Trump announced – or at least part of it.