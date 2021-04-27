World

Former Trump Kudlow economic advisor claims Biden will ban meat

April 28, 2021
Esmond Barker
  • Larry Kudlow (left) was an economic advisor under Donald Trump.

    Keystone

    1/8

    Larry Kudlow (left) was an economic advisor under Donald Trump.

  • Kudlow claims that Joe Biden wants to stop Americans from eating meat.

    Imago / Zuma Press

    2/8

    Kudlow claims that Joe Biden wants to stop Americans from eating meat.

  • Kudlow (left) has attended important meetings: This is where US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Canada in 2018.

    Getty Images

    3/8

    Kudlow (left) has attended important meetings: This is where US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel met in Canada in 2018.

  • Larry Kudlow (left) was an economic advisor under Donald Trump.

    Keystone-sda.ch

    7/8

    Larry Kudlow (left) was an economic advisor under Donald Trump.

  • Joe Biden has stricter climate goals than Barack Obama at the time.

    Imago photo / UPI photo

    8/8

    Joe Biden has stricter climate goals than Barack Obama at the time.

Trump’s former economic adviser is causing hate and head shaking in the United States. Larry Kudlow (73) criticized the anchor of US President Fox about the “Green New Deal” planned by US President Joe Biden (78).

Kudlow claimed that with his climate protection goals, Biden wanted to ban meat, fish, seafood, eggs and dairy products from Americans. The beer will also be different, meaning ‘vegan’.

READ  Two trials in one day - Alexei Navalny has to go to a prison camp for several years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *