Former Trump Kudlow economic advisor claims Biden will ban meat

Trump’s former economic adviser is causing hate and head shaking in the United States. Larry Kudlow (73) criticized the anchor of US President Fox about the “Green New Deal” planned by US President Joe Biden (78).

Kudlow claimed that with his climate protection goals, Biden wanted to ban meat, fish, seafood, eggs and dairy products from Americans. The beer will also be different, meaning ‘vegan’.

On Independence Day, he painted a botanical portrait Horror scenario: “No more burgers on the Fourth of July, no more steaks on the grill. Prepare: You can then whisper a vegan beer, roast Brussels sprouts and wave the United States flag. “

A reminder: beer has been made from hops and malt for 505 years, and there’s no place for meat in it. This is what the German law of purity written at the time states.

The statement that there should only be “vegan beer” entertained many observers of the scene. US Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, 70, steps in via Twitter. He watched the Oscars with a “vegan beer”, which Schumer posted with a photo of himself. He added sarcastically, “Thank you, Joe Biden.”

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman (68) was more serious. He criticized that what Kudlow was doing here was aware of throwing smoke candles: “There is of course no meat ban in the Biden plan.”

This is what the right wing does: “They are just false claims about the wicked liberals one hopes will be believed, simply because they fit the liberal bastard’s narrative.”

Behind the skirmishes are real plans from Biden. The US President declared a turning point in climate protection. Last week, 40 heads of state and government called a virtual climate summit.