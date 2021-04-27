A report in a specialized magazine – every ten women suffer from a miscarriage – news

About 23 million abortions are counted worldwide every year.

According to the International Panel of Experts, one in seven pregnancies ends in miscarriage, and every ten women suffer at least one miscarriage. In the specialized magazine “The Lancet” The link opens in a new window .

. Experts also assume there are a large number of unreported miscarriages. They are asking for better support.

According to the report, up to the minute, about “44 miscarriages,” according to the report. “This phenomenon has been underestimated for a very long time and is often not taken seriously,” he criticizes the 31 scientists who collected the data in three studies that were combined with the report.

In the introduction, they explain, “It is no longer sufficient to simply tell women: Keep trying.” Especially from a psychological point of view, there should be more support for those affected.

Risk factors: age, alcohol, and stress

Factors that increase the risk of miscarriage include genetic changes in the fetus, maternal age, and to a lesser extent, age of the father, being overweight or severely underweight, alcohol, tobacco, stress, night work, air pollution or pesticides in a pregnant woman’s environment.

“Even if a miscarriage occurs only once in most cases, a large portion of the population will need treatment and support,” explains Siobhan Quinby of the University of Warwick, one of the authors of the report in The Lancet. Instead, silence persists, not only among the affected women, but also among the medical staff, policymakers and research funding.

Psychological help is recommended

The report’s authors recommend a minimum of help for those affected, especially psychological help for spouses and advice before further pregnancy. Women who have had multiple miscarriages need more comprehensive help.

In the past few months, model Chrissy Teigen and Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle have reported their miscarriages. The organizations that care for those affected have welcomed the violation of taboos.