Prince Harry, the head of Twitter, once warned of a Capitol storm

He has a seventh sense! Prince Harry saw the storm coming on the US Capitol – he claims.
The basics in brief
- Prince Harry had a premonition.
- But no one wanted to listen to him.
how now? Has Prince Harry, 37, traded his royal abilities for those of a fortune teller?
I want to be funny. But the prince who is no longer active actually looks serious. He has now revealed it in a conversation at a US tech forum called “RE:WIRED”.
There, Prince Harry noted the political turmoil in the United States.
More specifically, the storm of the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021.
Based on what Harry said, he could have been a Twitter boss Jack Dorsey (44) warned of this exactly a day ago.
“I warned him,” Prince Harry said. His program allows for orchestrating a coup.”
This is exactly what should happen. Tried Jan 6 trumpForced entry of followers to the seat of Congress. Even five people were killed.
Prince Harry continues: “Email to Jack Dorsey It was sent the day before. Then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since.”
After the storm, the crux of the US tech world was that social media was partly responsible for the violent riots.
