Women had significantly more health problems when they went to bed later than men.

Study author David Planes of Britain’s University of Exeter was quoted in a statement issued by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC).

From the epidemiological study, there is no definite causal relationship, but going to bed too early or too late is more likely to harm the circadian rhythm and thus have negative effects on cardiovascular health. So far, no scientific study has analyzed this.

Going to bed between 10 pm and 11 pm can be beneficial

The study included data from 88,026 people from the British “UK Biobank” registered with information from 2006 to 2010. The average age of the subjects was 61 years. 58 percent of women. Participants documented their lifestyle in detailed questionnaires. This was then compared with the incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes and chronic ischemic heart disease.

In the scientific work, now published in the “European Heart Journal – Digital Health,” the incidence of cardiovascular disease was recorded in 3,172 people over an average observation period of 5.7 years. This corresponds to a share of 3.6 percent. This was least seen with study participants who went to bed regularly between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

Inexpensive means of prevention?

On the other hand, bedtime after midnight means an increased risk of cardiovascular disease by 25%. The risk was actually twelve percent higher for the period between 11:00 p.m. and 12:00 a.m. Regular bed rest before 10:00 p.m. was also associated with a 24% increased risk of cardiovascular disease. In general, women were more at risk of falling asleep than men. See also US Air Strike in Syria - “The US chose the target of the attack very deliberately” - Al-Akhbar

Study author Plans said about the possible connections: “The most dangerous thing is sleeping after midnight, probably because it prevents you from seeing the morning light. It controls the body’s internal clock.” Contrasting behavior may be a cost-effective way to prevent cardiovascular disease. (SDA)

