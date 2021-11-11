World

Four astronauts aboard the SpaceX spacecraft launched to the International Space Station

November 11, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/5

    Three astronauts took off for the International Space Station from Cape Canaveral Spaceport in Florida on Thursday.

  • 2/5

    A view of the space capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket before launch.

  • 4/5

    The space mission’s takeoff had to be postponed several times.

  • 5/5

    German astronaut Matthias Maurer is also on board. At 51 years old, he is the oldest German astronaut on first flight.

The so-called “Crew-3” – composed by 51-year-old German astronaut Matthias Maurer and NASA colleagues Thomas Marshburne, Raja Chari and Kayla Barrow will conduct several experiments on the International Space Station at an altitude of about 400 kilometers about six months. In addition, ESA astronauts will likely complete an external mission.

Crew 3 travels to space in a SpaceX spacecraft owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk. It’s the third to carry an astronaut with a SpaceX spacecraft to the International Space Station, and there’s already been a successful manned test with Crew Dragon.

See also  "Suvajit" case in Ankara - Draghi describes Erdogan as a "dictator"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *