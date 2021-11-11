Refugees tried to cross the border

1/7 Migrants wait at the border fence between Belarus and Poland. Soldiers patrol the other side.

2/7 In Belarus, thousands of people are still trying to get to Poland and, accordingly, to the European Union.







6/7 Stranded refugees in the Grodno region recover from the fire.

7/7 The situation at the Polish-Belarus border has deteriorated significantly in the past few days.

There were about 150 people there, Poland’s Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grudecki said on the morning of the Polsat News. Onet.pl portal quoted police spokesman Thomas Krupa as saying that border guards, soldiers and about 20 police officers were on duty when a large group of people gathered on the Belarusian side of the border.

In the vicinity of the now-closed Koznica border crossing, it was calm at night. According to the Polish authorities, large groups of migrants, unsuccessfully, tried to break through the border fence. Much of the information from the border region cannot be definitively verified because independent journalists have so far been denied access.

The Ministry of the Interior sends reinforcements

Polish border guards recorded a total of 468 attempts to cross the border illegally on Wednesday, authorities tweeted Thursday. Grodecki said the Interior Ministry was ready to increase operations at the border. After securing a large Independence Day rally in Poland, more security forces were to be moved from Warsaw to the border in the evening.

He said the Polish authorities had noticed a lot of movement on the Belarusian side of the border. People would arrive in Kuznica and then be taken by Belarusian troops to other places.

Merkel pleads with Putin

The situation at the Polish-Belarus border has deteriorated significantly since the beginning of the week, when thousands of migrants made their way to the European Union from the Belarusian side. On several occasions, large groups have tried in vain to breach the fence system Poland uses to prevent them from crossing the border. The European Union has launched new sanctions that could be formally adopted early next week.