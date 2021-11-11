World

Refugees tried to cross the border

November 11, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    Migrants wait at the border fence between Belarus and Poland. Soldiers patrol the other side.

  • 2/7

    In Belarus, thousands of people are still trying to get to Poland and, accordingly, to the European Union.

  • 6/7

    Stranded refugees in the Grodno region recover from the fire.

  • 7/7

    The situation at the Polish-Belarus border has deteriorated significantly in the past few days.

There were about 150 people there, Poland’s Deputy Interior Minister Bartosz Grudecki said on the morning of the Polsat News. Onet.pl portal quoted police spokesman Thomas Krupa as saying that border guards, soldiers and about 20 police officers were on duty when a large group of people gathered on the Belarusian side of the border.

In the vicinity of the now-closed Koznica border crossing, it was calm at night. According to the Polish authorities, large groups of migrants, unsuccessfully, tried to break through the border fence. Much of the information from the border region cannot be definitively verified because independent journalists have so far been denied access.

See also  Forest fires and heat - Huge bell of smoke hangs over Athens - Fire under control - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *