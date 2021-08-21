Afghanistan: Swiss evacuation flight postponed

Large crowd: People are waiting in front of Kabul airport, hoping to catch one of the few military planes taking off.

The FDFA wanted the Swiss remaining in Afghanistan to travel from third countries to the Uzbek capital, Tashkent. However, this is not currently possible or is only possible to a limited extent. The reason is the “difficult security situation” around Kabul airport. The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the situation had “significantly deteriorated” in the past few hours.

There were a lot of people in front of the airport and there were violent riots sometimes. This practically blocks access. So only a few people could be transported from Kabul to Tashkent.

So far, 19 people have managed to leave the country

The Swiss evacuation flight from Tashkent scheduled for Saturday has therefore been postponed. It is said that the need for evacuation is not present at the moment. Germany also canceled flights to the Uzbek capital. The FDFA continues to work “at full speed on the various evacuation options.”