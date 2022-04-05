Lunch with consequences. Delivery service leak exposes Russian spies.

Yandex Eta not only brings flowers, but also exposes intelligence personnel. Getty Images

A leak at the country’s largest delivery service spells disaster for starving Russian intelligence personnel.

Even spies get hungry sometimes and order their lunch from the delivery service. However, this completely normal behavior is now fatal to some KGB employees.

Because in Yandex Eda, the Russian equivalent of Just Eat or Uber Eats, there was a huge data leak. The company blames it on a “dishonest employee”. Anyway, this made 58,000 user data public, including individual orders with phone numbers and delivery addresses.

Delivery to the restricted area

Investigation platform “Bellingcat” Equal Now the well-known sites of Russian intelligence services such as the FSB and GRU with Yandex Eda orders. In fact, there were dozens of searches for the identities of suspicious customers who just wanted to order their lunch.

Frequently stored delivery instructions show that the orders are actually destined for Secret Service agents. For example, suppliers are required to call as they approach the site because it is a restricted area.

Toxic Navalny and Putin’s alleged daughter

The Bellingcat infusion also aided in another investigation. In 2020, the platform identified several FSB agents involved in the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny. But so far, only one person’s phone number is known. By comparing Yandex data, an identity can now be established here as well.

Of course, most Yandex Eda users are not agents, but ordinary Russians who just want to eat delicious food at home. For example, 19-year-old Luisa Rozova, whose orders were handed over to a luxury apartment costing about $ 2 million. last year mentioned “Moscow Times” Rozova is the illegitimate daughter of Vladimir Putin.