Prince Harry seems completely enamored with Canada

Prince Harry in Canada, February 2024 Good pictures

Prince Harry (39) is totally in his element! The royal is currently visiting Canada with his wife Duchess Meghan (42) for a few days. As part of the “one year to go” celebrations for the Invictus Games 2025, the pair are having a lively exchange with officials and athletes at the sporting event. Harry especially likes it. “This is where the prince recharges his batteries. He is now with his people, he is with soldiers and warriors, these are shared experiences.”Canadian archer Mike Bourgeois, who met Harry at the charity games in 2020, reports, People magazine.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in Whistler, 2024 Good pictures

“He is very interested in your journey. He asks, 'How is your training? What will the learning experience be like? How are you being treated?” the athlete further explains in the interview. You'll notice that Prince William's (41) brother is fully engaged in his work during his trip. This is also shown in several photos from Canada. As the 39-year-old engages in some activities with the athletes in the winter landscape, ​​He couldn't stop beaming. Despite his tight schedule, the father-of-two consciously made time for everything, proving once again that Harry is a “genuine person,” Mike concluded.

Prince Harry, 2023 Good pictures

A trip to Canada is very good for Harry. After all, he probably has a lot on his mind at the moment. A few weeks ago it was made public that her father was King Charles III. (75), suffering from cancer. Shortly thereafter, despite past disputes, his youngest son rushed to Britain and met with Charles. His current trip could also improve the relationship between Harry and his family. “If they want to save their relationship with the rest of the royal family, they will have to prove their will.”Journalist Hannah Furness explains Glass. But while Harry and Meghan's engagement at the Invictus Games has generated positive headlines, they have already missed it elsewhere.

Duchess Meghan and Prince William in February 2024 James Watling / Mega

During their trip, Harry and Meghan are criticized again. A few days ago they launched their new website. On top of that, the prince and the former Suits actress call themselves the Sussexes. Both resigned their royal titles in 2020 and have deliberately stepped away from the British royal family. Fans and experts are very angry because of this. “They have neglected their duty to our country, insulted our people and our history, mocked our traditions and undermined our monarchy. Shame on you for continuing to disable this topic!”For example, a user complained X.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan in Nottingham, December 2017 Good pictures

