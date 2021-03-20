Premier Inn Lokhöfen Rosenheim: day ticket

On the site located in Münchener Strasse, a mixed-use urban neighborhood with a total area of ​​31,500 square meters will be built by the end of 2023. S&P Commercial Development received the building permit for commercial development this week.

Premier Inn relocated to Upper Bavaria: the hotel company has long-term rented a Premier Inn in Rosenheim’s Lokhöfe area. The British hotel chain will operate a premium budget hotel with 145 rooms there.

With the conclusion of the contract, about 60 percent of the total commercial area of ​​about 19,100 square meters was leased in Lokhöfen. “Rosenheim can be convinced twice as a hotel location due to its proximity to Munich and a popular tourist destination,” says Sven Sontowski, Managing Partner at S&P Commercial Development. “With Premier Inn, we acquire a hotel company that is dynamically growing as a tenant of Lokhöfen.” The Premier Inn comes from the UK and belongs to the whitbread PLC listed hospitality company. Premier Inn currently operates 23 hotels in Germany and has 70 locations across the country.

“Mixed-use projects are a successful future model for Premier Inn and LOKHÖFE is a good example of this. So, I am very excited to be part of this exciting development in S&P Commercial Development,” said Tom Goldschyder, Senior Manager, Acquisitions at Premier Inn. “Currently it is evident that attractive destinations for leisure and business travelers can weather the crisis better than sites that focus primarily on business travelers and conference tourism. Rosenheim scores in both areas: the splendid Old Town, Chiemsee and Chiemgau is a popular destination for tourists all year round. Because of the many hidden heroes in the region, we expect many business travelers. “

Lokhöfe boasts a total of 10,800 square meters of office space and 2,200 square meters of retail space. The group is supplemented with 145 hotel rooms, 142 student apartments, about 40 apartments suitable for the elderly, 69 welfare apartments, in addition to 300 square meters of catering and services services. The quarter is realized as a joint venture between three partners. While S&P Commercial Development is responsible for public concept and commercial development, Sontowski & Partner BayernCare’s investment implements care and living for the elderly, and residential developer Instone Real Estate is implementing 142 student apartments in the area.

With this Premier Inn, a fourth tenant has already been confirmed in the commercial part of Lokhöfe. In addition, the transition to credit reform and service company is made at the German level. The 2,200 square meter retail space will be leased by EDEKA Südbayern, who will take over the local supply for the quarter and will also operate a bakery and café. At the start of construction, about 60 percent of the commercial space has already been rented out.

Due to its proximity to the main train station and the central bus station, the area has very good public transport connections. Munich city center can be reached in 35 minutes by train. Rosenheim’s pedestrian area is only a few minutes’ walk away.