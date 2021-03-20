USMNT will play a friendly in Switzerland in May

Chicago (AFP) – USMNT will play a friendly match against Switzerland on May 30th in St. Gallen, ahead of the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final match against Honduras.

USMNT, the 22nd seed, awaits a relatively complete playlist after the end of the European club season.

For the latest USMNT news, here on ProSoccerTalk you will be listed as Younes Moussa, Christian Pulisic, Weston McKinney, Daryl Dick, Tyler Adams, Geo Reyna and many more in Europe for the young American team.

Click the links below to stay up-to-date on what Gregg Berhalter’s USMNT team is doing for club and country.

Chris wanted a decisive victory for the United States, but he promised, “We’ll be fine” … American men start the Olympic Qualifiers with a spooky victory Live Broadcasting, USMNT vs Costa Rica! How do you see the Olympic qualification plan

The match against Honduras, which has been postponed for a year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, is expected to take place on June 3 at a location in the United States, which will be announced.

The winner will play Mexico or Costa Rica in the final, most likely on June 6.

USMNT will play a friendly with Jamaica next Thursday in Wiener Neustadt, Austria, and take place in Northern Ireland on March 28th.

Switzerland is preparing for the European Championship. The match against Wales begins on June 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan, plays with Italy four days later in Rome and concludes against Turkey on June 20 in Rome.

