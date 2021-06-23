Area
Police warn of ‘new voicemail’ SMS
Scammers are currently sending SMS messages and asking users to click on a link to listen to a new purported voicemail. But behind it are Android malware.
(lpfl/wo) If you click on the link, an application is installed on the mobile phone and with it the Trojan. Scammers control cell phone SMS messages. They then send large numbers of SMS to other potential victims at the victim’s expense to steal personal data. To do this, they use the contact details of the cell phone.
State Police advise:
• Under no circumstances click on the link in the SMS
• Do not download any unknown applications on your mobile phone
• Delete SMS
How to proceed once the app is installed:
• Reset the phone to factory settings
• Inform your carrier
• Block your credit card and order a new one
• Change the login details to the ones you used
Cryptocurrency payment services from another device
• If you use Gmail, change one of your login credentials
another device
“Prone to fits of apathy. Zombie ninja. Entrepreneur. Organizer. Evil travel aficionado. Coffee practitioner. Beer lover.”