Pokémon Go: July 2023 events

In July 2023, a busy schedule awaits you in Pokémon Go, which should encourage you to play with a variety of events. Celebrate Pokémon Go’s 7th birthday and get carried away with the anniversaries. Look forward to the mysterious sleeping hat event, who is likely to see sleeping pokemon concept was introduced. Play Adventure Week that will delight you with new challenges and rewards. If you’re playing Pokémon Go in July 2023, stay tuned with our Event Overview and don’t miss any opportunities to hunt for Pokémon.

Go Battle Weekend – July 1-2, 2023

A Go Battle Weekend in Pokémon Go is an event focused on PvP battles. It provides players with rewards and rewards for participating in boss battles and allows them to improve their skills in PvP mode.

7th Anniversary Party – July 6-12, 2023

For Pokemon Go’s seventh anniversary, trainers will likely be able to enjoy costumed Pokemon in the wild. It is also expected that there will be a special quest for which you can collect interesting rewards for completing it.

Classic Community Day with Schiggy – July 9, 2023

For the Community Day Classic, Schiggy appears every so often in the wild and you can even get Schiggy with sunglasses through a special field search. You can learn more about this on our website Head to a classic Community Day with Schiggy.

A hat full of sleep – July 15-16, 2023

With an event revolving around sleep, there is one clear assumption: Pokémon Sleep can be linked to Pokémon Go. And you can certainly look forward to the increased exposure of Relaxo.

Riolu Hatch Day – July 22, 2023

During this event, you’ll have an increased chance of hatching rare or special Pokemon from Eggs – this time it’s supposed to be Riolu. In addition, special rewards such as additional brooders or rewards for hatching eggs may become available during the hatching day event.

Adventure Week – July 27 – August 2, 2023

Adventure Week in Pokémon Go is an event focused on exploration and discovery. During this week, you will have the opportunity to find rare Pokemon in the wild and in eggs that are usually difficult to catch. In addition, there are special rewards during Adventure Week, such as increased hunting opportunities, additional bonuses for spinning Pokéstops, and possibly the introduction of new Pokémon or special research tasks.

Community Day – 30 July 2023

It’s still unknown which Pokémon will be the chosen pocket monster for the three-hour event on Community Day in July 2023, but you can be sure the Pokémon Go developers will let you know soon so you can make appropriate preparations.