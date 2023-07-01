“Lies of P”: Pinocchio Meets the Elden Ring: All That Matters

One of the Most Exciting Soulslike Games Has a Release Date: WhenSummer Games Festivalbecame set “read from P” Announced with a new trailer!

Neowiz Games

Although posted FromSoftware Another title this year, but Armored Core VI will be a very different game from the studio’s last “Soulslike” cast.Elden ring“,”SekiroorEvil spiritsFew would have expected that Pinocchio of all things would be so short-lived for FromSoftware’s next masterpiece: but at least since the enthusiastic response to the gameplay demo at Gamescom 2022, all gamers have been waiting with great excitement for Soulslike with an extraordinary atmosphere. Fortunately, the officials have now delivered. Also what all gamers have been waiting for: the release date. Here is the corresponding trailer:

Highlight: Demo of “Read about PNow also available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC!

Lies of P will be released on September 19, 2023

It’s official nowRead about P” In the September 19, 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. It must appear. The game can be found here on Amazon. All Game Pass subscribers can look forward to this: because the game should already be published on the day of release in the subscription service. But how far is the game actually based on the “Pinocchio” saga?

Of course, the administrators were orienting themselves a little less to the Disney classics, but above all the developers on a novel by Carlo Collodi from 1883. A wooden boy who loves someone will become human, in a spirit-like state with epic and rocky battles against automata, final bosses, a show Really cool presentation. Also, everything reminds many players of one of the most popular Soulslike games: Bloodborne!

It remains to be seen if “Lies of P” can follow in the footsteps of the great role model. But we’re so excited about “Lies of P.”