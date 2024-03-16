Pokémon Go: Community Day with Flamiau today – here's what you need to know!

In the Community Day in March 2024 In Pokémon Go today Flamiao The star. During the event period, you cannot miss the Pokemon in the game world.

Community Day is now a traditional and recurring event Pokemon Go And every month you get a new chance, and this is especially appreciated due to the increased chance of shiny Pokemon, in this case of course it Dazzling flamiau.

When does Community Day start in March 2024?

This is the date of the current Community Day in Pokémon Go:

Saturday, March 16, 2024 – From 2 pm to 5 pm local time

On this day you can catch the following Pokemon and benefit from these rewards:

Saturday 16 March 2024 – Famiau + Triple Hunting XP, Double Hunting Candy, and Double Chance to Get XL Candy from Trainer Level 31

You can learn more about Flamiau here: Pokémon Go: Flamiau – 100% IV and what Shiny Miezunder and Fuegro look like.

What you should know:

Power during the event Up to five shots in order to attract a few extra people around you.

in order to attract a few extra people around you. If you have a Miezunder (Flamiau Evolution) during the event and up to five hours afterward Fuogrow Advanced, it learns Charged attack Blaze Cannonade .

Advanced, it learns . From the start of this event, Fuegro can also: Dark Lariat charged attack He learns.

He learns. Polytheism and smoke units Held during the event For three hours

Held during the event Any exchange during the event and up to five hours afterward costs 50% less star dust .

. that it Extra special exchange Available, total on this day 2 pieces .

Available, total on this day . For about one euro, you can get a new, matching special research in the in-game store.

Additional raid battles against Miezunder after Community Day

When your regular community day period is over, you can From 5 pm to 10 pm Continue for several more hours. Meanwhile, it is possible to fight Mizander in four-star raids.

If you successfully complete such a raid, more wildfires will appear around the arena in question for 30 minutes. The chance of Shiny is just as high as it was in the previous event period.

Keep in mind that you can only participate in these raid battles on location, i.e. using a regular raid card or a premium battle card. Share Via remote raid is not possible.



Today it's about Flamiau.

How does Community Day work in Pokémon Go?

On Community Day, a specific Pokémon is usually the focus and dominates the action in Pokémon Go for several hours.

The Pokemon in question will repeatedly appear in the wild during the course of the event, and you can also lure it using smoke and lure units and take some shots for additional encounters.

Additionally, there are periodic rewards, evolved Pokémon can have exclusive attacks, and in most cases, the shiny version of the Pokémon in question makes its in-game debut during Community Day. Moreover, the chances of catching an impressive specimen increase dramatically during the event period.

What Community Days are there in Pokémon Go so far?

Here you can see a list of previous Pokémon Go Community Days:

Month Pokemon February 2024 Shanira January 2024 Bowes December 2023 All Pokémon CDs from 2022 and 2023 November 2023 Felino and Baldia-Felino October 2023 Practical bar September 2023 Mabula August 2023 Froxy July 2023 Poliwag June 2023 spleen May 2023 Phoenix April 2023 Togetic March 2023 Phlegmon

Galar Phlegmon February 2023 eF-eM January 2023 Igamaru December 2022 All Pokémon CDs from 2021 and 2022 November 2022 Teddiursa October 2022 Let it grow September 2022 Kiesling August 2022 Galar squirmed July 2022 staralili June 2022 Kapono May 2022 Alola Smallstone April 2022 Marigold March 2022 Anvil

Alola Anvil February 2022 Hobspruit January 2022 Marine clay December 2021 All Pokémon CDs starting in 2021 November 2021 Shinx October 2021 Twirl light September 2021 Otaru August 2021 Evie July 2021 Fluink June 2021 Comalati May 2021 Wow April 2021 servify March 2021 Dartery February 2021 Roselia January 2021 Macholo December 2020 All Pokemon CDs from 2020 November 2020 Magmar

electrical October 2020 Charmander September 2020 Porrejon August 2020 Magikarp July 2020 Nebulak June 2020 Hornlew May 2020 samurzel April 2020 The lesson March 2020 – February 2020 Rehorn January 2020 Plinfa December 2019 All Pokemon CDs from 2019 November 2019 Banflame October 2019 Knacleon September 2019 Chilast August 2019 They corresponded July 2019 Hydropic June 2019 Pommels May 2019 So please April 2019 Baby worm March 2019 Jekarpur February 2019 He shouts January 2019 Carnemany December 2018 All Pokemon CDs from 2018 November 2018 Fire hedgehog October 2018 Sigh September 2018 Dandelion August 2018 Evie July 2018 Squirtle June 2018 Larvitar May 2018 Charmander April 2018 Fawlty lamb March 2018 Bulbasaur February 2018 Dratini January 2018 Pikachu

