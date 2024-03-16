March 16, 2024

Pokémon Go: Community Day with Flamiau today – here's what you need to know!

In the Community Day in March 2024 In Pokémon Go today Flamiao The star. During the event period, you cannot miss the Pokemon in the game world.

Community Day is now a traditional and recurring event Pokemon Go And every month you get a new chance, and this is especially appreciated due to the increased chance of shiny Pokemon, in this case of course it Dazzling flamiau.

When does Community Day start in March 2024?

This is the date of the current Community Day in Pokémon Go:

  • Saturday, March 16, 2024 – From 2 pm to 5 pm local time

On this day you can catch the following Pokemon and benefit from these rewards:

  • Saturday 16 March 2024 – Famiau + Triple Hunting XP, Double Hunting Candy, and Double Chance to Get XL Candy from Trainer Level 31

You can learn more about Flamiau here: Pokémon Go: Flamiau – 100% IV and what Shiny Miezunder and Fuegro look like.

What you should know:

  • Power during the event Up to five shotsin order to attract a few extra people around you.
  • If you have a Miezunder (Flamiau Evolution) during the event and up to five hours afterward Fuogrow Advanced, it learns Charged attack Blaze Cannonade.
  • From the start of this event, Fuegro can also: Dark Lariat charged attack He learns.
  • Polytheism and smoke units Held during the event For three hours
  • Any exchange during the event and up to five hours afterward costs 50% less star dust.
  • that it Extra special exchange Available, total on this day 2 pieces.
  • For about one euro, you can get a new, matching special research in the in-game store.
Additional raid battles against Miezunder after Community Day

When your regular community day period is over, you can From 5 pm to 10 pm Continue for several more hours. Meanwhile, it is possible to fight Mizander in four-star raids.

If you successfully complete such a raid, more wildfires will appear around the arena in question for 30 minutes. The chance of Shiny is just as high as it was in the previous event period.

Keep in mind that you can only participate in these raid battles on location, i.e. using a regular raid card or a premium battle card. Share Via remote raid is not possible.


Today it's about Flamiau.

How does Community Day work in Pokémon Go?

On Community Day, a specific Pokémon is usually the focus and dominates the action in Pokémon Go for several hours.

The Pokemon in question will repeatedly appear in the wild during the course of the event, and you can also lure it using smoke and lure units and take some shots for additional encounters.

Additionally, there are periodic rewards, evolved Pokémon can have exclusive attacks, and in most cases, the shiny version of the Pokémon in question makes its in-game debut during Community Day. Moreover, the chances of catching an impressive specimen increase dramatically during the event period.

What Community Days are there in Pokémon Go so far?

Here you can see a list of previous Pokémon Go Community Days:

Month Pokemon
February 2024 Shanira
January 2024 Bowes
December 2023 All Pokémon CDs from 2022 and 2023
November 2023 Felino and Baldia-Felino
October 2023 Practical bar
September 2023 Mabula
August 2023 Froxy
July 2023 Poliwag
June 2023 spleen
May 2023 Phoenix
April 2023 Togetic
March 2023 Phlegmon
Galar Phlegmon
February 2023 eF-eM
January 2023 Igamaru
December 2022 All Pokémon CDs from 2021 and 2022
November 2022 Teddiursa
October 2022 Let it grow
September 2022 Kiesling
August 2022 Galar squirmed
July 2022 staralili
June 2022 Kapono
May 2022 Alola Smallstone
April 2022 Marigold
March 2022 Anvil
Alola Anvil
February 2022 Hobspruit
January 2022 Marine clay
December 2021 All Pokémon CDs starting in 2021
November 2021 Shinx
October 2021 Twirl light
September 2021 Otaru
August 2021 Evie
July 2021 Fluink
June 2021 Comalati
May 2021 Wow
April 2021 servify
March 2021 Dartery
February 2021 Roselia
January 2021 Macholo
December 2020 All Pokemon CDs from 2020
November 2020 Magmar
electrical
October 2020 Charmander
September 2020 Porrejon
August 2020 Magikarp
July 2020 Nebulak
June 2020 Hornlew
May 2020 samurzel
April 2020 The lesson
March 2020
February 2020 Rehorn
January 2020 Plinfa
December 2019 All Pokemon CDs from 2019
November 2019 Banflame
October 2019 Knacleon
September 2019 Chilast
August 2019 They corresponded
July 2019 Hydropic
June 2019 Pommels
May 2019 So please
April 2019 Baby worm
March 2019 Jekarpur
February 2019 He shouts
January 2019 Carnemany
December 2018 All Pokemon CDs from 2018
November 2018 Fire hedgehog
October 2018 Sigh
September 2018 Dandelion
August 2018 Evie
July 2018 Squirtle
June 2018 Larvitar
May 2018 Charmander
April 2018 Fawlty lamb
March 2018 Bulbasaur
February 2018 Dratini
January 2018 Pikachu
