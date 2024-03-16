Pokémon Go: Community Day with Flamiau today – here's what you need to know!

In the Community Day in March 2024 In Pokémon Go today Flamiao The star. During the event period, you cannot miss the Pokemon in the game world.
Community Day is now a traditional and recurring event Pokemon Go And every month you get a new chance, and this is especially appreciated due to the increased chance of shiny Pokemon, in this case of course it Dazzling flamiau.
Pokémon Go: Flamiau Community Day content:
When does Community Day start in March 2024?
This is the date of the current Community Day in Pokémon Go:
- Saturday, March 16, 2024 – From 2 pm to 5 pm local time
On this day you can catch the following Pokemon and benefit from these rewards:
- Saturday 16 March 2024 – Famiau + Triple Hunting XP, Double Hunting Candy, and Double Chance to Get XL Candy from Trainer Level 31
You can learn more about Flamiau here: Pokémon Go: Flamiau – 100% IV and what Shiny Miezunder and Fuegro look like.
What you should know:
- Power during the event Up to five shotsin order to attract a few extra people around you.
- If you have a Miezunder (Flamiau Evolution) during the event and up to five hours afterward Fuogrow Advanced, it learns Charged attack Blaze Cannonade.
- From the start of this event, Fuegro can also: Dark Lariat charged attack He learns.
- Polytheism and smoke units Held during the event For three hours
- Any exchange during the event and up to five hours afterward costs 50% less star dust.
- that it Extra special exchange Available, total on this day 2 pieces.
- For about one euro, you can get a new, matching special research in the in-game store.
Additional raid battles against Miezunder after Community Day
When your regular community day period is over, you can From 5 pm to 10 pm Continue for several more hours. Meanwhile, it is possible to fight Mizander in four-star raids.
If you successfully complete such a raid, more wildfires will appear around the arena in question for 30 minutes. The chance of Shiny is just as high as it was in the previous event period.
Keep in mind that you can only participate in these raid battles on location, i.e. using a regular raid card or a premium battle card. Share Via remote raid is not possible.
How does Community Day work in Pokémon Go?
On Community Day, a specific Pokémon is usually the focus and dominates the action in Pokémon Go for several hours.
The Pokemon in question will repeatedly appear in the wild during the course of the event, and you can also lure it using smoke and lure units and take some shots for additional encounters.
Additionally, there are periodic rewards, evolved Pokémon can have exclusive attacks, and in most cases, the shiny version of the Pokémon in question makes its in-game debut during Community Day. Moreover, the chances of catching an impressive specimen increase dramatically during the event period.
What Community Days are there in Pokémon Go so far?
Here you can see a list of previous Pokémon Go Community Days:
|Month
|Pokemon
|February 2024
|Shanira
|January 2024
|Bowes
|December 2023
|All Pokémon CDs from 2022 and 2023
|November 2023
|Felino and Baldia-Felino
|October 2023
|Practical bar
|September 2023
|Mabula
|August 2023
|Froxy
|July 2023
|Poliwag
|June 2023
|spleen
|May 2023
|Phoenix
|April 2023
|Togetic
|March 2023
|Phlegmon
Galar Phlegmon
|February 2023
|eF-eM
|January 2023
|Igamaru
|December 2022
|All Pokémon CDs from 2021 and 2022
|November 2022
|Teddiursa
|October 2022
|Let it grow
|September 2022
|Kiesling
|August 2022
|Galar squirmed
|July 2022
|staralili
|June 2022
|Kapono
|May 2022
|Alola Smallstone
|April 2022
|Marigold
|March 2022
|Anvil
Alola Anvil
|February 2022
|Hobspruit
|January 2022
|Marine clay
|December 2021
|All Pokémon CDs starting in 2021
|November 2021
|Shinx
|October 2021
|Twirl light
|September 2021
|Otaru
|August 2021
|Evie
|July 2021
|Fluink
|June 2021
|Comalati
|May 2021
|Wow
|April 2021
|servify
|March 2021
|Dartery
|February 2021
|Roselia
|January 2021
|Macholo
|December 2020
|All Pokemon CDs from 2020
|November 2020
|Magmar
electrical
|October 2020
|Charmander
|September 2020
|Porrejon
|August 2020
|Magikarp
|July 2020
|Nebulak
|June 2020
|Hornlew
|May 2020
|samurzel
|April 2020
|The lesson
|March 2020
|–
|February 2020
|Rehorn
|January 2020
|Plinfa
|December 2019
|All Pokemon CDs from 2019
|November 2019
|Banflame
|October 2019
|Knacleon
|September 2019
|Chilast
|August 2019
|They corresponded
|July 2019
|Hydropic
|June 2019
|Pommels
|May 2019
|So please
|April 2019
|Baby worm
|March 2019
|Jekarpur
|February 2019
|He shouts
|January 2019
|Carnemany
|December 2018
|All Pokemon CDs from 2018
|November 2018
|Fire hedgehog
|October 2018
|Sigh
|September 2018
|Dandelion
|August 2018
|Evie
|July 2018
|Squirtle
|June 2018
|Larvitar
|May 2018
|Charmander
|April 2018
|Fawlty lamb
|March 2018
|Bulbasaur
|February 2018
|Dratini
|January 2018
|Pikachu
