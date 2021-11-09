PlayStation 5 hacker hacked (PS5 root key released)

Console hackers have already hacked the PlayStation 5 and can use root keys to decrypt firmware updates.

The hacker group FailOverflow was also one of the The first hacks on the PlayStation 4 system a favour. It took the reverse engineering group about two years with the former console to be able to show off its first major successes. With the PlayStation 5, perhaps success is a little faster. A few days before the PS5’s first birthday, the group released the unencrypted binary code for the bootloader (Secure Loader Firmware Update v4.03). With this the group really penetrated into the structure of the system. However, there is still a long way to go before full access (jailbreaking), which can start your pirated software or games via PlayStation 5.

Translation: We got all ps5 root keys (symmetric). They can all be obtained from the program – including the root key for each console, if you look hard enough! https://t.co/ulbq4LOWW0 – fail0verflow (@fail0verflow) November 8, 2021

Hackers find PS5 root keys

The hacking group confirmed via Twitter that they had access to all the same root keys. This key can be used to decrypt and encrypt data. This is particularly interesting because FailOverflow can now evaluate already protected firmware updates. For example, you can get information about current and future PS5 features, or tips on how to go further in the “heart of the PS5”. Hackers may have found the key (which is unique to each controller) in a specific area of ​​memory.

By the way, this is probably not an isolated case. “Engineer” Andy Nguyen posted an image on the PS5Share post on Twitter, showing the list of activated patch for the PS5 console. This is actually reserved for PS5 development kits, but read about activating the same exploit.

PS5 jailbreaking will take some time

Hopefully, it will be some time before the full PS5 Kernel Exploit (KEX) program is achieved. Although the hacker community is already scratching their feet, neither FailOverflow nor Ngyuen (Theflow0) has released details about how the PlayStation 5 system was hacked. Those involved may wait for Sony to close the security hole, giving hackers “exclusive” access to the PS5 software for the time being. For Sony Interactive Entertainment, a full system decoding at such an early stage in the console cycle would be a disaster.