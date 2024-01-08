Petra Vlhova leads the slalom Kranjska Gora – Final live from 12.30pm » Ski World Cup season 2023/24

The Slovenia weekend of the Women's Ski World Cup ends with a slalom on Sunday. In the two most recent editions in Kranjska Gora He won in 2020 and 2022 Petra Vlhova. This year too, the Slovakian is the big favorite in the final round Mikaela Shiffrinwho started the race in poor health, was eliminated after a thread in the first round.

As happened on Saturday, the racers had to deal with difficult conditions on the road Podkorin battle. Poor visibility, light snowfall and soft slope conditions cause problems for athletes.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova She used her No. 1 start and led the fastest time after the first run in the snow with a time of 51.30 seconds Kranjska Gora. I fired the German We have a turn (+0.26) f Leona Popovich From Croatia (+0.26) to second place. The start of the final round is at 12:30 pm Popovichwhich eventually crashed, remains in doubt. The official start list for the second round (final – starts at 12.30pm) of the women's slalom in Kranjska Gora, as well as the live FIS ticker, can be found in our data sheet as soon as it arrives! You can also follow the current live tape of the first round here.

Swedish Sarah Hector (+0.71) Show Paula Moltzan (+0.80) from the USA and Austria Katharina Liensberger (+0.89) Fourth place. There was also a strong performance linsbergers peer, Katarina Hooper (+0.95) preceding the first round Anna Swain Larson (+0.97) finished in seventh place.

Slovenian local hero completed the top ten Anna Busic (+1.32) and the Swiss Michelle Jessen (+1.47). The eleventh and twelfth ranks were also present Camille Rast (+1.55) and Melanie Millard (+1.76) is firmly in the hands of the Swiss.

The Austrians also performed well Katharina Gallhuber (+1.87) and Franziska Grech (+2.04) in 13th and 15th places, with a DSV rider in between Emma Aicher (+1.88) in 14th place.

The American followed in 16th place J. Horta (+2.09), followed closely by Andrea Slokar (Slovenia) and Canadian Ali NollmayerBoth are at the same time in 17th place (+2.14). German Jessica Helsinger He finished 19th (+2.29).

Nicole is good Switzerland occupies twentieth place (+2.32), followed by the Czech Republic Martina Dubovska In 21st place (+2.42) and Canadian Amelia Smart In 22nd place (+2.55).

Dzinifera german From Latvia it reached 23rd place (+2.66), closely followed by French Chiara Bonneux In 24th place (+2.69). Norwegians Bianca Baki Westhoff (+2.87) and Thea Louise Stigersund (+3.02) ranked 25th and 26th.

Marie Lamour From France it came in 27th place (+3.08), Lara Culture From Albania in 28th place (+3.20) Croatian Zrenka Lyotic In 29th place (+3.33) and Clarice Bresch From France completed the top 30 (+3.34).

