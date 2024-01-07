“What a king”: Kilde's exploit in Chuenisbärgli brought her friend Shiffrin to tears

Kjeld is completely happy: “Second place is a victory” Alexander Kjeld is 1.26 seconds behind Marco Odermatt. And since the Swiss is in a league of his own, the Norwegian speed specialist ended up in second place, which is another reason why it is “like a victory” for him. 01/06/2024

Mikaela Shiffrin suffers disappointment in Kranjska Gora and is very upset by her streak in the slalom. At least her boyfriend Alexander Kjeld gives her a lot of joy.

no time? Blue News sums it up for you Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a setback in Kranjska Gora and was eliminated from the slalom for the first time in two years.

After the failed performance, she became upset with her string and said, “I feel terrible.”

At least Shiffrin can be happy with Alexander Kilde, who also stunned his girlfriend by finishing second in the giant slalom in Adelboden.

With Marco Odermatt in control, Alexander Kilde stunned skiing fans on Saturday in Chuenisbärgli. The real speed specialist is in second place in the classic with a starting number of 16. Only the high-flying Odermatt is faster, but especially in the second round, the Norwegian can keep up with the series winner and lose only 11 hundredths.

“Second place is like victory,” exclaims Kildee in an interview with Blue Sport after the race. “Getting to the podium in the giant slalom has always been a big goal of mine. “It's really nice,” the 31-year-old confirms, looking a little surprised – just like his girlfriend Mikaela Shiffrin, who lets her emotions run wild in front of the TV screen.

“He just got his first podium in the giant slalom. I'm crying right now. 'Wow, what a king,' the American wrote on Instagram under a video in which Kildee is seen crossing the finish line on TV. 'I love you.' are you kidding? “Oh my God, unbelievable.”

picture:

instagram.com/stories/mikaelashiffrin/

A rare zero in slalom

Shiffrin already has 42 giant podiums to her name. Things will not go as planned in Kranjska Gora this weekend. On Saturday she had to settle for ninth place in the giant slalom, and was eliminated from Sunday's slalom after a string in the first heat.

After her first slalom failure two years ago, Shiffrin took out her frustration: “The disappointing thing today is not to be at the end, but to be at the finish line. I hate this, it's completely my fault, and it's a terrible feeling.” The last time Shiffrin was eliminated from the first race was seven years ago.