Will Michelle Gisin make it to the podium?

Meander through Kranjska Gora

Vlhova can't be beat in Kranjska Gora – surprising Camille Rast with fourth place Petra Vlhova wins the World Cup slalom in Kranjska Gora for the third time in a row. The Slovakian defeated Lena Durr and AJ Hurt. Camille Rast reached the top five with a fourth-place finish for the first time in two years and equaled the best finish of her career. Mikaela Shiffrin makes a rare mistake.

Camille Rast equaled her best result of fourth place in Slovenia. Antonio Pate/EPO

Petra Vlhova, who was already in the lead after the first round, triumphed in difficult conditions with wet snow and hard-hitting slopes, with a margin of 72 hundredths over Germany's Lena Dürr. For Vlhova, it was the 31st World Cup win – and the 22nd in the slalom. Durr reached the podium for the fourth time this season. 23-year-old American AJ Hurt, who claimed 13 places with the best time in the second round, took his first World Cup podium.

Camille Rast finished fourth, three tenths shy of her first podium finish. Lady of Valais also made a leap forward in the afternoon from 11th place. It's her second top-5 ranking ever in slalom, along with a fourth-place finish in Zagreb 2021, the best result of her career – and good confirmation that returning to old ski supplier Head was worth it after the chaos of last season. .

The 24-year-old told SRF that it has become easier to drive again using the new materials. “It feels incredibly good,” she said, visibly emotional. I'm finally back in slalom. Now I hope to get to the podium soon.”

Shiffrin with a rare fortune teller

On the other hand, Michele Gisin, who was third in Linz before the start of the year, was unable to improve after finishing ninth in the morning and finished tenth. Passed by Melanie Millard. The Neuchâtel native dropped from 12th to 22nd due to the tight ride. Two places behind was Nicole Goode, who learned her lesson in the difficult conditions in Podkoren after her first top-10 appearance in Linz. However, it should be noted that the Swiss women's slalom team coped better than expected with the loss of team leader Wendy Holdener.

Mikaela Shiffrin scored a rare zero. The record winner, who had a cold, recorded her first slalom failure in two years due to a string. In 19 races, Shiffrin has only failed to finish on the podium four times since she also failed to reach the finish line in Kranjska Gora at the start of 2022. The last time she was eliminated in the first race was seven years ago. (sda/fge)

