Basketball World Cup: Serbia beats Canada and qualifies for the final

January 7, 2024

Serbia coach Svetislav Pesic could become a world champion again at the age of 74. The experienced coach led his team in the Philippine capital Manila With a 95:86 (52:39) victory over favorites Canada in the FIBA ​​World Cup final. It means the Serbs are just one win away from another World Cup crown after winning the World Cup in 2002. Three-point specialist Bogdan Bogdanovic (23 points) was the best shooter for the Serbs, who will win a medal at a major tournament for the first time since 2017.

Pesic became world champion with Yugoslavia in 2002, as well as European champion with Germany in 1993 and Yugoslavia in 2001. His team, working as a team, surprisingly held off against a Canadian NBA all-star team led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander – the tournament's best player so far – scored 15 points and provided ten assists in front of 8,630 spectators at the Mall of Asia Arena. Teammate RJ Barrett (23 points) was the Canadiens' best shooter.

The Canadians had previously defeated European favorites France, Spain and Slovenia around star player Luka Doncic in the tournament and were considered the strongest challengers to favorite USA. As Canada plays for the bronze medal this weekend (Sunday, 10:30 a.m.), it continues Serbia Now for the gold medal (Sunday at 2:40 p.m.).

Germany vs. the United States of America in the external round

The second semifinal between the United States and Germany (Friday, 2:40 p.m.) will determine who will follow the Serbs into the World Cup final. The German basketball team managed to reach the World Cup final for the first time in its history. However, national coach Gordon Herbert's side remain an outlier despite their unblemished record in the World Cup. If the gold favorite wins, a second World Cup medal after the bronze in 2002 will be guaranteed.

