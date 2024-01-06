72nd Four Hills Championship – Kraft Wins Final Competition – Kobayashi Overall Winner – Sports

The Austrian won in Bischofshofen (Austria), ahead of the Japanese. This ensured his third victory on the tour.

Ryoyu Kobayashi (JP) took the overall win at the Four Hills Tournament thanks to a second-place finish in the last competition in Bischofshofen (AUT).

Andreas Wellinger, Kobayashi's top rival, will have to settle for fifth place.

Today's win goes to local hero Stefan Kraft.

Of the four Swiss who qualified, only Gregor Deschwanden managed to reach the finals.

Nothing has come of the first German Tour winner since Sven Hannawald in 2002. Andreas Fellinger, who was still within striking distance of Ryoyu Kobayashi before the final competition in Bischofshofen, was fifth. He had to admit defeat by 24.5 points in the overall standings.

Kobayashi with the trio

Kobayashi showed no nerves in the encounter and took the lead in the first round with a jump of 137 metres. With his attempt at 132 metres, Willinger was more than 14 points behind.

The German Olympic champion since 2018 is no longer able to fill this gap. The only downside for Kobayashi: Because Kraft snatched the victory from him by a narrow 1.3 points, he is the first Tour winner in 25 years to win the Tour without winning a single day.

For Kobayashi, this is the third overall victory in the Four Hills Championship after 2019 and 2022. Behind the Japanese and Willinger, Kraft is third on the podium.

Deschwanden only continues

From the Swiss point of view, the jump in Bischofshofen offered little that was satisfactory. Of the four qualified athletes, only Gregor Deschwanden reached the second round.

The Swiss midfielder lost the head-to-head match to Kobayashi, but thanks to his jump of 126.5 metres, he qualified as a lucky loser. Deschwanden could not manage the second jump as he wanted, which is why he only finished 24th in the end.

Simon Ammann, Kylian Pierre and Remo Emhoff clearly stumbled in the first round.