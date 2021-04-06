Patrick Rahman takes charge for now – FC Basel splits from Seriako Sforza

After defeat to FC Vaduz on Monday, the 51-year-old’s time ends in red and blue. Patrick Rehman will take over until the end of the season. Tillman PaulAnd Oliver is good

For Ciriaco Sforza, the 1: 2 match against FC Vaduz was the last match as coach of FC Basel. Photo: Claudio Thoma (Freshfocus)

The day after the defeat to FC Vaduz, Basel split from coach Sierraco Sforza with immediate effect. The club shares On their website With the fact that the decision was made to take this step “due to lack of athletic success.” This means that the time the 51-year-old spends in Basel ends after about seven months.

“The sports committee reached the conclusion that the team’s performance and the accompanying results for the past few weeks did not live up to expectations and therefore there was a need to take action,” Bayern said. In the last nine matches of the season, assistant coach Patrick Rehman will be in charge of the squad for the time being.

“I would like to thank the President and the entire Assembly for this time in Basel. I was able to get to know positive people at FC Basel who were supporting the club daily despite all the noise in the background. I’ll take that with me and I wish Bayern all the best.

The split was not surprising, facts and figures speak for themselves: Under Sforza, FC Bayern have lost 11 games for the first time in the Premier League season – and that’s even before the start of the fourth quarter. Basler is the weakest team in the second half of the season and the weakest team of the year.

The last Basel coach had a similarly low point average in the past millennium. Lately, the trend has been distinctly bearish. So embarrassing 2: 6 in the Swiss Cup against FC Winterthur It wasn’t enough as a wake-up call for the team and their coach.

Out of the last ten matches, you won one game and lost six. Even if she didn’t necessarily need another argument for the separation, FC Bayern delivered it 1: 2 to the bottom of the table from Vaduz.

It relates to European places

And Sforza had insisted after the match on access to the team as well as access to the players. He wants to stay positive. “In the end, an invoice is issued,” he said recently on several occasions. But the results, along with schedule state, meant separation was inevitable.

After the defeat to Winterthur, owner Bernhard Burgener was still his coach Express confidence. In the “main match” of the “blue” push station, he said of Sforza at the end of February: “We have a good impression, he is standing there and taking responsibility. I think it’s okay if he keeps his analyzes at home instead of putting them out in public.”

But FC Bayern are now in a position where there have been no signs of improvement recently. The roster positions eligible to qualify in the conference league are moving more and more, as the end of the roster approaches. Sforza seemed to be mired in all the club’s chaos, somewhere between a row over ownership and Valentin Stocker’s leave of absence.

It is likely that Patrick Rahman will take charge of FC Bayern for the time being after his split from Sforza. Photo: Mark Schumacher (Freshfocus)

Patrick Rehman takes over the team temporarily. The window was in September As second assistant alongside Daniel Hasler. Even then it was suspected that with this transfer, Päsler installed the successor to Sforza early on. As is known, the 52-year-old was on the verge of becoming a head coach of FCB in June 2019 – before backlash occurred and Marcel Koller remained in the position.

Frem remains in office two years later. The prerequisite is completely different than it was at the time: now the former Arau coach is about stabilizing the team as quickly as possible and keeping Bayern out of the table.

