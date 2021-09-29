Paris Saint-Germain with a 2-0 win at home – Messi, the first to score: Paris Saint-Germain win the first duel against Manchester City – Sports

Messi, Messi and Messi reverberated in Prinzenpark after 75 minutes. The star first met his new employer on the fourth assignment. Lionel Messi scored his first goal against former coach Pep Guardiola from all places.

The 34-year-old completed a self-initiated counterattack with a precise flick after Kylian Mbappé dropped a perfect shovel for his teammate.

Paris with the first chance to drive

It was Manchester City who got off to a better start in Paris and increased the pressure early on. But the first big chance was for the host, who immediately took it in front (8). Neymar missed Mbappe’s cross, but his attempt to shoot became the ideal for Idrissa Guy. The Senegalese, who scored his dream goal against Montpellier at the weekend, made the ball into the net.

Guests in double bad luck

The greatest chance for a tie (26) was given by Manchester City in the first half. After a superb pass outside Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling hit the crossbar first, followed by Bernardo Silva. Best of luck to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who’s back at PSG.

The French also had a double chance before the break: Ander Herrera initially saw Ederson’s finale, before PSG captain Marquinhos missed in front of goal with a short corner kick. Both times, Mbappe presented the model selflessly.

In a well-balanced second half, Neymar caused the most excitement with his sharp-angled close-up shot to the outer net – until Messi began cutting a quarter-hour before the end and left the entire sold-out stadium buzzing with euphoria.

Bruges turns the match in Leipzig

In another first group match between Leipzig and Brugge, the Belgians celebrated an away victory. From the point of view of the “bulls”, the match started perfectly: Christopher Nkunku, guarantor of the Leipzig goal, confirmed his good form and advanced to the host after only 5 minutes. Brugge captain Hans Vanaken (22) and Mats Reits (41) turned the game around before the break.