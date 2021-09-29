Formula 1 calendar 2022: information about F1 dates

A provisional Formula 1 calendar for the 2022 season is already circulating at the circuit, which is 14 days shorter, but has one more race than this year. The relatively early season finale on November 20 in Abu Dhabi is fresh. We have the first information about the planned dates.

The 2022 calendar is neither official nor provisional. The teams compiled it from the first indicators. But it should be very close to the program that Formula 1 is planning for the restart season in 2022. Accordingly, the World Tour should include 23 races taking place in just 245 days. This is 14 days less than it was in 2021.





The 2022 season starts like this year in Bahrain, but a week earlier. The start date is set for March 20. Before that, there will be three testing days from February 23-25 ​​in Barcelona and March 11-13 in Bahrain. This means that there are only five days between the end of the winter driving tests and the first practice of the Sakhir course.





The 73rd Formula 1 season ends in history once again in Abu Dhabi. However, unusually early. After the curtain falls in December, it should be November 20 in 2022.





F1 management wants to give teams a longer break in the winter because they know how stressful it is to hold 23 Grands Prix in such a short period of time. It currently has three triceps, two in Europe and one overseas.

If China fails again, Imola should step in as an alternative candidate.

Imola outperforms China

After the start with the Bahrain GP, ​​the first class remained in the region and Saudi Arabia was late for the race. The Australian Grand Prix will then be followed by a two-week break, which had recently had to be canceled twice in a row.





Formula 1 chiefs are optimistic that Australia will ease travel restrictions later this year. The vaccination program is now moving quickly. 52 percent of all people over the age of 16 have already been vaccinated twice. With an 80 percent vaccination rate, strict quarantine regulations will be relaxed.





China was originally slated to be the fourth Grand Prix, but signs are moving more towards isolation. Imola would like to intervene on the 24th of April. From there it moves to a new location in the USA. Miami has officially confirmed its May 8th date. The United States plans to lift travel restrictions as early as November 1.





After the race in Miami, the European season begins almost traditionally: Spain on May 22, Monaco a week later. In the classics in Monte Carlo, training will not take place on Thursday, but normally on Friday. This should reduce the stress on F1’s entourage.





The Azerbaijan GP retains its traditional spot in June. A week later, the circus finally wanted to hit Montreal again. Here too, the Grand Prix has been canceled twice in a row due to the pandemic. The entourage returns to Europe from Canada.

The race in Monaco turns from four days to three days. Free exercises from Thursday to Friday.

Two triple heads in a row

There should be four races in July. It starts with Silverstone on July 3, followed by Austria on July 10 and France on July 17. The race at Paul Rijkaard has yet to be confirmed. Imola was originally planned as an alternate date, but Emilia-Romagna may already be ready for China. As usual, the last race before the summer break will take place in Budapest at the end of July.





After a four-week break, the season will continue according to 2021 pattern from August 28 with the treble of Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy. This is followed by the next hit of three. Russia, Singapore and Japan are scheduled to join forces between September 25 and October 9. There is still a question mark hovering over Singapore. The alternative here would be the Grand Prix of Turkey.





On October 23, we will go to the United States for the second time. Then Austin and Mexico form a double pack again. The season ends with Brazil on November 13 and Abu Dhabi just one week later. There are 14 flying hours between the two destinations. Formula 1 proved in the 2010 season that it is possible.





Germany will no longer be on the Formula 1 map at the moment. Talks with F1 management were unfortunately unsuccessful. Recently, attempts have been made to return the Grand Prix to the country that invented the car with the help of sponsors. But all efforts ultimately failed due to financial viability.



