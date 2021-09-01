Paris offers Tempo 30 nationwide

1/10 Since Monday, August 30, most of the streets of the French capital have been accelerating at a speed of 30 km / h.

2/10 Only important traffic hubs and the Périphérique urban highway are excluded from the restrictions.















10/10 … the speed limit applies to 330 of the 673 kilometers of city roads.

The protest was massive, especially from the bourgeois camp: by 2030 There is a general speed limit in Zurich of 30 km/h in the city area Submit. The left- and green-dominated city government decided last July.

What will only be implemented in Zurich in the next few years is becoming a reality in Paris as of this week: since Monday, August 30, the speed limit has been 30 on most streets of the French capital. Only important traffic hubs and the city of Peripheric Highway are prohibited except.

Less cars, more bikes

With this measure, Paris wants to reduce the number of accidents and traffic noise while at the same time giving cyclists more space. For example, 52 kilometers of pop-up bike paths temporarily built during the pandemic are currently being converted into permanent bike lanes, trade magazine Automobilwoche reports.

On some streets, cars have to give way completely to pedestrians and cyclists in order to create public meeting areas, bike parking spaces, and green spaces. In a survey, according to the Paris City Council, 59 percent of residents agreed with the speed limit. Tempo 30 has already been applied to 60 percent of the streets.

Not without criticism

Additional signage costs are also kept tight: the new speed limit is indicated only on roads into the city. In addition to Paris, there is already a speed limit of 30 in the French cities of Lille and Grenoble.

However, Paris’ new speed limit isn’t entirely without criticism: In a survey of residents of the greater Paris region, 61 percent spoke out against the new regulation. The motorists’ association “40 million motorists” questions the purpose of the measure, according to Automobilwoche: There are few accidents inside Paris anyway, and when that happens, cyclists are mostly affected, according to the association.