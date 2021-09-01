World

Paris offers Tempo 30 nationwide

September 1, 2021
Esmond Barker

    Since Monday, August 30, most of the streets of the French capital have been accelerating at a speed of 30 km / h.

    Only important traffic hubs and the Périphérique urban highway are excluded from the restrictions.

    … the speed limit applies to 330 of the 673 kilometers of city roads.

The protest was massive, especially from the bourgeois camp: by 2030 There is a general speed limit in Zurich of 30 km/h in the city area Submit. The left- and green-dominated city government decided last July.

What will only be implemented in Zurich in the next few years is becoming a reality in Paris as of this week: since Monday, August 30, the speed limit has been 30 on most streets of the French capital. Only important traffic hubs and the city of Peripheric Highway are prohibited except.

