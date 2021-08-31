Monster Hurricane – The extent of Ida’s destruction becomes visible

– The extent of the destruction caused by Ida becomes visible Rescue and recovery operations are continuing in the US state of Louisiana. More than a million homes no longer have electricity. The US president promises long-term aid.

US President Biden in a video conference with local officials. (30 August 2021) Photo: Michael Reynolds (EPA/Keystone)

This is what US President Joe Biden said Areas affected by Hurricane Ida He promised full and long-term support from the federal government for the reconstruction. On Monday, Biden said via video call with local officials, including Governor John Bel Edwards, that the hurricane caused “enormous, severe damage” in the US state of Louisiana. “We will stand by you and the people of the Gulf Coast — as long as it takes you to recover,” Biden said.

Governor Edwards said the state was still busy with rescue and recovery operations, but it was already clear that a lot of help and perseverance was needed to rebuild.

Biden offered his chief Louisiana adviser Cedric Richmond to mayors and governors as a direct line to the White House in case they needed additional help. Whatever you need, call Cedric and she’ll come to me. Biden promised, if we can, we’ll get you what you need.

White House: Power grid repairs could take weeks

It could take “weeks” to fully restore power to Louisiana, the White House says. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that the damage reported by electricity providers was “catastrophic.” Psaki stressed that how long the repair will take is still unclear, but this is a top priority for all concerned authorities.

A woman and her dog sit in front of their home destroyed by Hurricane Ida in Homa, Luciana. Photo: Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser (AP/Keystone)

Also in Houmt: A man is busy cleaning an office, Photo: David J. Phillip (Keystone)

According to Governor Edwards, emergency services first tried to secure power supplies for hospitals. These currently use generators and can last about ten days. But Edwards said it is now a case of introducing additional generators with the help of the US military to prevent the loss of supplies to patients if generators fail or it takes too long to restore supplies.

More on this topic In Louisiana, more than 1 million households have run out of electricity due to storm damage. In New Orleans, the supply collapsed completely because all eight high-voltage lines in Ida were damaged or destroyed. In neighboring Mississippi, there is no longer any electricity for about 100,000 customers. Ida hit the coast of Louisiana Sunday afternoon (local time) with a hurricane level of four out of five. The storm system, now weakened to a tropical storm, should move northeast into Mississippi on Monday.

Water rose on the roof of the houses

According to authorities, the flooding in a village in southern New Orleans was particularly catastrophic. “The water was very high, even the rooftops,” Jefferson District President Cynthia Li Sheng said in a video conference with Biden on Monday. The boats were used by the fire brigade, National Guard and Coast Guard in rescue and rescue operations in Lafayette, she said. She said there had been no contact so far with people on Grand Isle. Most city dwellers should have followed evacuation instructions beforehand.

afp / sda

