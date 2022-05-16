Monday morning lunar eclipse – Total lunar eclipse: The most important event that could cause frustration – News

Monday morning there will be another total lunar eclipse in Switzerland, the first since January 2019. However, astronomers’ delight is limited. Lots of clouds expected Monday morning, especially in German-speaking Switzerland and in the south. This makes observing the low moon more difficult. But the timing of the eclipse is much worse.

The total eclipse does not begin until 05:29. At this time it is already light, one speaks of the so-called civil twilight, and the sun is only about 3 degrees from the horizon. On the contrary, the Moon itself is only above the southwestern horizon.

Monitoring conditions are getting worse with each passing minute. In the Zurich region, the sun rises at 5:46 in the morning, and shortly thereafter the moon certainly disappears below the horizon. In theory, that moment is 05:50. The further west, the better the chances of observation. However, the maximum sum does not occur until 06.12.2016.