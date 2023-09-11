Order of one million for Huber+Suhner for the British Army

The contract ensures that the British Army’s Boxer vehicles will be equipped with wiring harnesses that enable crews to safely, reliably and mission-critically operate the vehicles, the Herisu-based company said on Monday.

The contract will be implemented at Huber+Suhner factories in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire to secure skilled jobs in the UK for the Boxer programme. The contract will also support growth and enable the recruitment of additional technical and operational staff, the statement added.

The first batch consists of a range of common electrical parts and specialist cables that meet the UK Ministry of Defence’s most stringent performance requirements, and will be delivered in the third quarter of 2023.

“We are very proud to be able to play such an important role in this project,” says Reto Bolt, Operations Director for Huber+Suhner’s Industrial Division. Our development and manufacturing capabilities in cabling technology have been at the heart of our success over the past 50 years. Boxer’s contract with the UK will help us expand capacity and resources at our UK plants over the next eight years.