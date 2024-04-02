On Prince Harry's return to UK: Duchess Meghan worried

Home page Boulevard

Prince Harry will soon be heading to Great Britain for a big event and wants his family to be by his side – but Meghan has her doubts.

Montecito – Lives since her departure from the royal world Prince Harry (39) and Duchess Meghan (42) retreated to California with their children. But the son of Charles III would soon go home again. (75) However, it is still uncertain whether his family will accompany him to England. Megan had nothing but positive things to say about the trip.

Prince Harry plans a trip to his English homeland: Duchess Meghan expresses deep concerns

The last meeting between Harry and his father, King Charles, lasted only 30 minutes. Will there be another chance to spend time together soon? Prince Harry is set to fly to England in a few weeks. The reason: an event as part of the Invictus Games, considered a passion project for the 39-year-old. According to the English, the guest list reads: Express Duchess Meghan – Organizers are still awaiting her final acceptance or rejection. Why is participation uncertain?

According to an insider, the former “Suits” actress has a lot of trepidation and doubt when thinking about traveling to England. Her husband wants Meghan by his side in the project – but he's “very worried about going back”. She didn't know exactly what was bothering her. But there is no doubt that the British royal family has serious problems. After all, not only has the King announced his cancer diagnosis, so has Princess Kate (42).

Family reunion in Great Britain: Will Prince Harry arrive with his children?

Whether Prince Harry's offspring will fly across the pond is also still in question. The father-of-two wants to keep Archie (4) and little Lilybet (2) with him – even to finally have a family reunion. But according to the insider, the babies will only come for sure if mum Meghan also heads to the UK.

A few days ago it was reported that the actress was worried about the situation in Great Britain. Because Duchess Meghan fears Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis will affect her own popularity. Sources used: express.co.uk