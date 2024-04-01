Prince Harry: Archie and Lilibet's return to Britain depends on it

Prince Harry is expected to arrive in London in May. Whether she will take her children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to her homeland also depends on one important factor.

In early February, Prince Harry, 39, spontaneously flew to Great Britain to visit King Charles, 75, after he was diagnosed with cancer. Now, a few months later, his next visit comes home. He hopes to finally be able to take his children back with him, but that depends on one key factor.

Prince Harry hopes to take his children with him

On May 8, 2024, the Duke of Sussex will speak at the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games at St Paul's Cathedral. Although his participation in the celebrations is yet to be confirmed by one of his speakers, the 39-year-old is listed as a guest and speaker on the official list. It is still uncertain whether Duchess Meghan, 42, will accompany her husband, but her name should be on the guest list for the service.

A source has revealed that the return of Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to their father's homeland will depend on their decision on whether or not they travel to London. “The children's participation is still pending as they will only come to the UK if their mother decides to participate,” the insider told Express. “Harry hopes they will join him so they can all enjoy the service and meet his family members while they are there.”

Will King Charles finally see his grandchildren?

This is Little Lilibet's second visit to Great Britain. He was last seen in 2022 during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth, †96. At that time she also celebrated a small milestone of her own. Lily turned one and was even treated to a birthday party at her parents' former British home, Frogmore Cottage.

Archie and Lilibet grew up thousands of kilometers away from their British relatives in the popular town of Montecito, California. Because of this, King Charles is said to have no contact with his grandchildren. “Unfortunately, the king doesn't really have a relationship with his grandchildren because he hasn't had the chance to develop that relationship,” royal author Robert Jobson recently told the Hulu documentary “Prince Harry's Career: Life, Family and the Invictus Games.”

