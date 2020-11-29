Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Fight Live (11/28/20): How to Watch Boxing, Time and Channel

Mike Tyson returns to the ring to face Roy Jones Jr. at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The match is scheduled to last for three hours beginning at 9 PM (EST).

This is the first time Tyson has entered a match in nearly two decades. There was a sensation surrounding the fight not only because of Tyson returning or the age of the two men (Tyson 54, Jones Jr. 51), but also because of High-ranking musical artists To be performed before the main card. The match will be broadcast live FITE.

Tyson said last week, “My return to the ring after a 15-year hiatus is going to be electrifying.” “I look forward to entering the ring in an amazing way next Saturday. It will be a historic and legendary moment and I am ready to entertain the world.”

Bleacher report expects That both Tyson and Jones would need at least one round to get to their groove. After that, a wild ride from a pure boxer is sure to be between two of the most talented boxing titans in history.

The battle will be available by Pay-Per-View from all of the leading cable, satellite and communications service providers in the United States and Canada.

You can watch the fight between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. by purchasing the event on PPV FITE. Also available on Pay Per View on traditional service providers including Verizon ViewsAnd the Comcast Xfinity And the DIRECTV.

What: Tyson Jones fight show

World Health Organization: Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

when: Saturday 28 November

time: 21:00

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles, California.

Television: Fite ($ 49.99 from PPV)

Channel finder: Verizon ViewsAnd the AT&T U VersAnd the Comcast XfinityAnd the Spectrum / CharterAnd the Optimization / AlticeAnd the CoxAnd the DIRECTVAnd the Dish

The Associated Press contributed to this report.