3-2 win after extra time – Zimmermann pays for the women’s national team in the World Cup semi-finals

Thanks to their great spirits, the Swiss women reached the semi-finals of the World Cup. The 3-2 winner over Russia falls into overtime.

0-2 to 3-2 after extra time: The Swiss women’s ice hockey team achieved one of the most valuable wins in modern history in the quarter-final against Russia at the World Cup in Calgary.

Laura Zimmermann secured her colors in the sixth minute of extra time after a counterattack and secured her first place in the World Cup semi-finals since 2012. The opponents in the semi-finals (match scheduled for Swiss time on Monday night) did not. After it is selected. It is set between Canada and Germany.

After the cold start, the turn

In the first third, Colin Muller’s team was injured by Jelisawita Rodnowa just 78 seconds into the match and Ilona Markova in the ninth minute. After a goalless middle third, the Swiss gave up their restraint and created more chances.

Evelina Rasselli finally broke the knot with the goal of calling 1:2 (50th position). Then Muller exhausted all of his potential: with 6v4 field players in a strong playing position 2:16 minutes before the end of the much-acclaimed equaliser. Phoebe Stans hit the short corner with a quick shot.

The joy of exploitation is boundless after the end of the game. The players surrounding goalkeeper Saskia Maurer, who kept the Swiss box clean after being substituted in the 0:2 minute, celebrated widespread success. At the national anthem, there were tears in Coach Muller’s eyes.

In group matches, the Swiss women were still without a win. The defeat to the Russians was 3-1. Against Canada, who will obviously be favorites in the quarter-finals, a boost in performance will be needed again. At 0:5 last Wednesday, iseginosinin didn’t stand a chance.