Olympia 2021 in Tokyo: These decisions are scheduled for Monday

Alexander Zverev is happy with his victory. Photo: dpa / Marijan Murat





Sunday was another eventful and emotional day at the Olympic Games. What decisions will be made on Monday? Overview.

TOKYO — Tennis player Alexander Zverev won Olympic gold, triple jumper Yulimar Rojas set a new world record, joint number one in the men’s high jump and Lamont Marcel Jacobs is the new world’s fastest man — Sunday at the Olympics was tough.

But there are also some highlights to see on Monday. We give an overview.

Athletics

03:20: men’s long jump, final 04:50: 100m hurdles, women’s, final 13:00: discus, women’s, final 14:15: 3000m hurdle, men, final 14:40: 5000m, women , last

Cycling / Track, Women

11:06 a.m.: Team sprint, women’s, 31st place race 1:09: Team sprint, women’s, final

Equestrian Sports / Event Organizing

10:00: individual, showjumping 10:00: team, showjumping







Shoot guys

07:30: 25m Oil Rapid Fire Pistol, Men, Final 09:50: Small Bore Sport Rifle, 50m Three-Mode Combat (3 x 40), Men, Final

Feather

07:33:49er FX, women, medal race 08:33:49er, men, medal race

do gymnastics

10:00: Rings, men, final 11:00: floor, women, final 11:54: jump, men, final

Weightlifting, women

Fighting from 87 kg, Women’s Fighting up to 87 kg, Women’s 04:50: Group B – from 87 kg to 87 kg 08:50: Group A – up to 87 kg 12:50: Group A – from 87 kg

Badminton

6:00 a.m.: Doubles, women’s, final round, placement match 30 7:00: Doubles, women’s, final round, final 13:00: Singles, men’s, final round, placement match 31 3:50: singles, men, The final and final round

the ring

12:30: – 60 kg / Greco-Roman, men, fight for place 312: 50: – 60 kg / Greco-Roman, men, final 13:05: – 130 kg / Greco-Roman, men, fight for position 313: 30: – 130 kg / Greco-Roman, men, final 13: 55: – 76 kg / freestyle, women, fights for place 314: 20: – 76 kg / freestyle, women, final

football, women

Knockout Round, Semi-Final 10:00: United States – Canada

13:00: Australia – Sweden

swimming

08:00: Diving – 3m synthetic jump, men, qualifying 12.30: Synchronous – duo, women, preliminary round

Athletics

02:00: Hammer throw, men, qualifier 02:35: 1500m, women, heats 3:30: 200m, women, heats 12:20: pole vault, women, qualifier 12:25:200m, women, half Finals 13:05: 400m men, semi-finals 13:35: 400m hurdles, women, semi-finals

cycling track

08:30: Team sprint, women’s, qualifying. Women’s race for seventh place 11:03: Sprint, women’s race for fifth place

Kano

02:30: single kayak, women’s 200m, preliminary rounds 03:05: double kayak, 1,000m, men, preliminary runs 03:21: single kayak, 1,000m, men, preliminary rounds 04:08: double kayak, 500 m, women’s, prelims 05:00: kayak singles, 200m, women’s, quarter-final 05:21: canadian men, 1,000m, men, quarter-final 5:37: kayak individual, 1,000m, men, quarter-finals – finals 06 :08: Men’s kayak, 500m, women’s, quarter-finals

Shoot guys

01:30: First. 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, Men, Qualifying Session 2 04:30: Small-Bore Sport Rifle, 50m Three-Position Combat (3×40), Men, Qualification

Feather

05:05:470, women’s, race nine 06:05:470, women’s, race ten 07:35:470, men, race nine 08:35:470, men, race 10

Handball, women’s

Preliminary round, first group, fifth round 02:00: South Korea – Angola 12:30: Netherlands – Montenegro 14:30: Norway – Japan

Preliminary Round, Group Two, Round Five 04:00: France – Brazil 07:15: Spain – Russia. first. Committee 09:15: Hungary – Sweden

Basketball, women

Preliminary round 2nd round 3rd round 03:00: Nigeria – Japan 06:40: France – USA Preliminary round 3rd round 3rd round 10:20: China – Belgium 14:00: Australia – Puerto Rico

Volleyball, women

Preliminary round, first group, fifth round 02:00: Serbia – South Korea at 12:40 pm Japan – Dominican Republic 14:45 pm Brazil – Kenya Preliminary Round, Group Two, Round Five 04:05: USA – Italy 07:20: Russia. first. Committee – Turkey 09:25 am: China – Argentina

volleyball / beach

02:00: Women, Round of 16, 06:00: Men, Round of 16, 15:00: Jacob Gibb / Trey Born (US) v Julius Thule / Clemens Weckler (Hamburg)

Hockey, ladies

Final Round, Quarter-finals 02:30: Germany – Argentina

05:00: Australia – India

11:30 am Netherlands time – New Zealand

14:00: Spain – Great Britain

Table tennis/women’s team

round of 16 03:00: France – Singapore 03:00: South Korea – Poland Quarter-finals 07:30: Hong Kong – Romania 12:30: Taiwan – Japan

Table tennis / men’s team

round of 16 03:00: Japan – Australia 03:00: United States – Sweden Quarter-finals 07:30 am Brazil time – South Korea. 12:30 pm: China – France

Water polo, men

Preliminary round, first group, fifth round 03:00: Hungary – Italy 04:30: Greece – the United States 11:20: Japan – South Africa Preliminary Round, Group Two, Round Five 07:00: Serbia – Montenegro 08:30: Spain – Croatia 12:50: Australia – Kazakhstan

the ring

04:00: – 76kg / women’s freestyle, Amal Tour- 130kg / Greco-Roman, men, Amal tour- 60kg / Greco-Roman, men, Amal tour 04:30: – 68kg / freestyle, women’s, round 16- 77 kg / Greco-Roman, men, round 16-97 kg / Greco-Roman, men, round 1605: 50: – 68 kg / freestyle, women’s, quarter-finals- 77 kg / Greco-Roman, men, quarter-final- 97 kg / Greco-Roman, men, quarter-final 11:15: – 77 kg / Greco-Roman, men, semi-final 11:35: – 97 kg / Greco-Roman, men, semi-final 11:55: – 68 kg / freestyle, women , semi final

Baseball, Final Round, Second Round

05:00: Israel – South Korea 12:00: America – Japan