sport

It is said that Lukashenko wants to kidnap Krzyna Zimanoskaga from Tokyo

August 1, 2021
Eileen Curry

  • 1/12

    Kryszina Zimanouskaja will no longer compete in the Olympic Games.

  • 2/12

    Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Lukashenko says he wanted to kidnap her!

  • 11/12

    Exiled opposition leader Svetlana Tishanovskaya sees the case as further evidence of the regime’s brutality.

  • 12/12

    Kryszina Zimanouskaja is now trying to obtain asylum in Germany or Austria.

In just a few hours, Krzyna Zimanoskaga (24) would have been a contender for our sprint superstar Mujinja Kampunge (29). The Belarusian wanted to qualify for the next round at a distance of 200 m. But this does not happen. The National Olympic Committee of Belarus said on Telegram that the runner had been examined by a doctor and would not participate in any other competitions due to her “psycho-emotional state”.

But the athlete says: Your committee is lying. She is in good health. Instead, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko (66 years old) wants to kidnap you! Because she criticized it publicly.

READ  National League Tour - Big wins for Zug and Lions - Bern with miniseries - Sports

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *