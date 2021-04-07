Ronaldo scores in Juventus-Inter win makes “Stangeli” chock full

intermilan – Sassuolo 2: 1 30 points! From the last ten games! There are currently no grasses in the league against Inter Milan. “The Nerazzurri” fills “Stangeli” against Sassuolo. Lukaku, who scored against Bologna (1-0) on Saturday, scored in the 10th minute. Martinez completes a counterattack after about an hour and thus secures the initial decision. The visitors only managed to score the next goal, but it’s tough: Traorè brilliantly slides the ball into the long corner shortly before the end. Inter are now 11 points ahead of second place in the table, AC Milan. Objectives: 10. Lukaku 1: 0, 67. Martinez 2: 0, 85. Traore 2: 1.

Juventus Turin – Napoli 2: 1

You can count on him: Cristiano Ronaldo has already scored his 25th league goal against Napoli, which is of course a record in Serie A. After some great preparations for Kisa, the Portuguese got a lead for Juventus from 11 meters. After the break, Dybala increased the home team with a precise shot into the far corner. In the final stages, Chiellini misses Osimen – Napoli holds Insigne Buffon, shortening to 1: 2. Not enough for a fifth in the table. Juventus return to victory after a recent loss and a draw. The difference to Inter, Leader is twelve points.

Objectives: 13. Ronaldo 1: 0, 73, Dybala 2: 0, 90. Inseni (penalty kick) 2: 1.