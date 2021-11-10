Valtteri Bottas still driving to Alfa-Sauber in Abu Dhabi in 2021

1/8 Valtteri Bottas will take a seat at Alfa-Sauber early in December.

2/8 This is because Alfa-Sauber President Frédéric Vasseur is a good friend of …









7/8 …owned Theo Burshire.

8/8 Podium Brazil 2019: Max Verstappen (second from right) won safety car chaos in front of Pierre Gasly (second from left) and Carlos Sainz Jr. Lewis Hamilton (right) was later converted to a penalty kick.

Formula 1 is full of tension and travel frenzy: Mexico, Brazil, Qatar – or three races in 15 days. And amid it all, the Alfa-Sauber team.

Committed trained driver

Can you really make up for the 12 points Williams-Mercedes scored (a deficit of 11:23) in the past four races?

The Hinwilers’ optimism can be felt despite a season strewn with bankruptcies, misfortune and accidents. Now you can get a driver coach to help out, supposed to enhance communication between drivers and the team.

Bottas in December at C41

And good news for the future with the GP Revolution from 2022: in the two days of testing after the finish in Abu Dhabi (of course still with the old cars), New Hope Valtteri Bottas (32) will also be on 14/15. December sits in C41.

The Finn has long been testing the seat in the Zurich Oberland and is excited about the action. “The expectation is high,” said the man, who is running his 175th World Championships in Sao Paulo. After 10 wins so far, 19 places and 65 places on the podium.

pressure on Giovinazzi?

Thanks to the long-standing friendship between Mercedes boss Toto Wolff (49) and Henweiler boss Frederic Vasseur (53), Bottas could terminate his contract before the end of the year.

Why the Frenchman suddenly wants to announce the second driver before the last six Formula 2 races (still) is a mystery. Are partners Alfa and Ferrari putting more pressure on Anthony Giovinazzi (28)? Even if, according to their own data, for the first time only the management team together with Vasseur and the owners can make a decision.

The future belongs to the fast youth

A whole new start with legacy issues? It would be a bad surprise for most fans. The future should belong to the fast youth. Piastri, Zhou (even with dowry in the millions) or locally grown Pourchaire.

Interestingly, Giovinazzi was publicly criticized after his 11th place finish over early tire stops and wrong strategy in Mexico – not a bad word in the team’s official announcement.

In 2019 there were 22 points

But perhaps the Italian on the radio, when he was still seventh, might not have reported his minor rear tire problems!