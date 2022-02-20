South Tyrolans with chances for medals: the last night of the Olympics – a mix of winter sports

Alex Vinitzer still has a chance to win a medal in the team event. © ANSA / Guillaume Horajuelo

In the final race of the Olympics in Beijing, things were on fire again. Many South Tyrolans are still there on Sunday, and perhaps a medal can be won at the end.

After the mixed team ski competition on Saturday was canceled and postponed, the race will start on Sunday at 2am (CET) with the round of 16. The ski team from Italy competes around Alex Vinatzer first against athletes from Russia. There is also Nicole Delago, who is ready to step in as a backup driver in an emergency. In PyeongChang 2018, Italy was eliminated in the quarter-finals against France. However, the Azuri could give themselves small chances from outside perhaps to get another medal for South Tyrol.

Two more from South Tyrol in the four-man bobsleigh with Patrick Baumgartner as pilot and Alex Wergener as the brake man. Having found himself in 19th place after the first two races, the pilot from Issing should be fine on Sunday at 2.30 a.m. (CET) in round three and at 4.20 a.m. (CET) in round four to achieve Desired summit. 15 results up. With a difference of 2.08 seconds over the German leader Francesco Friedrich, South Tyrol has nothing to do with medal decisions. But for Germany, the second triple success in bobsleigh at these Games is possible.

The Russians are happy with their semi-final victory over Sweden. © ANSA / Mark Christino

The Olympics keep the spotlight until the end. At 5.10 a.m. (CET) Finland and Russia meet in the Ice Hockey Championship final. As Russia advances to Sunday’s final as the defending champion, the Finns play for their first Olympic gold medal in ice hockey.

Other decisions will come in the women’s curling final at 2.05 a.m. (CET), where Japan plays Great Britain, and the women’s 30km cross-country free skating competition begins (4.00 a.m. CET).