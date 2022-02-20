Women’s Football: Canada – Germany Live Streaming, Free TV? Date, time, announcer, DFB women’s transition, today



The German women’s national football team meets Canada in the 2022 Four Nations Championship. We have all the information about the transfer, history and team balance for you.

In preparation for this 2022 FIFA Women’s European Championship, Germany will compete in the four-nation tournament, which will be held in England from February 17-23, 2022. As the name of the formula already suggests, in addition to Germany, three more countries will compete in the friendly tournament: England, Spain and Canada. In women’s football, the German national team has been one of the best for many years. In total, women’s football has already won eight titles at the European Championship. Only the national team is the international United States of America More successful, having already won the title three times, while German women have only been crowned world champions twice so far.

Would you like to know more about the Canada-Germany match at the 2022 Four Nations Championship? How about sending in television are flowing? Can the game also be watched on free TV? We answer these and other questions for you in this information article.

Canada-Germany at the Four Nations Championship: start date and time

The match between Canada and Germany will take place on February 20, 2022 as part of the Four Nations Championship. The Arnold Clark Cup, as the tournament is also called, is held in England. The match will be held at Carrow Road in Norwich. Departure time is 9:15 pm.

Video: ProSieben

Women’s soccer: Canada vs Germany: live streaming online – also on free TV?

The match between Canada and Germany will not be broadcast on free TV, but you can still watch the match live for free: the match between the Canadian and German teams will be broadcast live on ARD– Sports view displayed. Here you will find all the information about the conversion at a glance:

Toy : Canada against. Germany second round, Arnold Clark Glasses, Women’s football

against. second round, Glasses, History: Sunday 20 February 2022

Sunday 20 February 2022 time: 9:15 pm

9:15 pm Location: Karoo Road, Norwich And the England

Karoo Road, And the Casting on free TV: –

– Broadcasting live: sportschau.de, IGTV

In addition to the live broadcast of the sports show, tournament matches will also be shown on Instagram for free. IGTV is free, but you need an Instagram account and you need to be logged in to watch the games.

Arnold Clark Cup: Germany women’s national football team schedule

The four-nation championships Germany, Canada, England and Spain will be held in England like the European Women’s Championship this year. The tournament will not be held in a KO system like the European Championships, for example, but in a so-called “Round Robin mode”. Each of the participating teams will play every other team once – so there will be six matches in total. The winner of the tournament is the team that won the most matches. If there is a tie at the end, it is the goal difference that decides.

Read also about this

Here is the Germany women’s national football team schedule:

Thursday, February 17, 2022, 3:30 pm: Germany against. Spain

against. Sunday, February 20, 2022, 9:15 pm: Canada against. Germany

Wednesday 23/02 2022, 8.30 pm: England against. Germany

Canada vs Germany: registration and information

To date, the Canadian and German women’s football teams have met 16 times on the field. It was twelve friendly matches, the two teams met twice in the context of the Olympic Games and twice the two teams played each other in the World Cup. The German national team has won 15 times so far, while the Canadians have won only one match. The two teams last met in a friendly match in 2018, which Germany won 3-2. (From A to Z)