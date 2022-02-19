Olympic decisions live today: four-man bobsleigh and women’s cross-country skiing on TV and broadcast

The last day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

There are still four decisions to be made.

Here you can see where and when the latest medals are available.

The final race at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Athletes compete for the ultimate medals.

What majors start when and where can I watch competitions live on TV or live? Here you can find everything at a glance.

Olympic decisions today on TV and live: two finals, cross-country skiing and bobsleigh for four men

Four gold medals are still being seized. In Germany, the last day of the Winter Olympics begins at night. 02:05 The final women’s curling match will be held between Great Britain and Japan.

Germany’s golden hope remains. Francesco Friedrich or Johannes Lochner wants to lead the four-man pop to medals as pilots. You’ll find out at 4:20 AM (CET) if it works. The last set of medals in these games is for cross-country skiers over 30 kilometers.

Overview of all medal decisions of the day.

Sunday 20 February (4 resolutions)

02:05 CET: curling – women’s final between Japan and Great Britain, TV viewing and live broadcasting: Eurosport, ARD, live broadcast of the sports show, DAZN

Eurosport, ARD, live broadcast of the sports show, DAZN 04:20 CET: Bob – quad men, TV viewing and live broadcasting: Eurosport, ARD, live broadcast of the sports show, DAZN

Eurosport, ARD, live broadcast of the sports show, DAZN 05:10 CET: Ice hockey – men’s final between Finland – Republic of China, TV viewing and live broadcasting: Eurosport, ARD, live broadcast of the sports show, DAZN

Eurosport, ARD, live broadcast of the sports show, DAZN 7:30 a.m. CET: Cross-country race – women’s 30km, TV viewing and live broadcasting: Eurosport, ARD, live broadcast of the sports show, DAZN

