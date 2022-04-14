Breast cancer diagnosis. How a sports bra saved this mom’s life

Sandra Green from Chislyn High (UK) loves to run. What does the right sports equipment for women include? A sports bra of course ensures that everything stays in place. However, she probably did not expect in her life that this piece of clothing would save her life.

Because a sports bra itches: Sandra Green examining her chest

Sandra Green started running last spring – in fact everything is as usual. Because she loves to run. But during her training run, she suddenly noticed that her sports bra had suddenly become uncomfortable and she rubbed her chest uncomfortably. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, UK, checked for irritation and discovered a strange vein and mass in her left chest. Something seems “wrong,” she told the regional evening newspaper, Express and Star. Because of her family history, she goes to the doctor right away. And indeed: the doctors confirm their suspicions. Greene has breast cancer. “I panicked, but my husband was amazing and reassured me that I would get through this,” she says.

After undergoing a mastectomy and having a breast reconstruction a few months later in October 2021, she was told that she would not need chemotherapy or radiotherapy as all of the affected breast tissue had been removed. However, she is subjected to hormone therapy for the next seven years.

Now it continues: Sandra Greene raises funds for cancer research

Now the mother is positive about the future: "Thanks to the research, I have not had to do any chemotherapy or radiotherapy. Now I am very grateful to be here and I am looking forward to the future. We hope to travel to America this year, to visit my eldest son Bradley who has a football scholarship there We hope to meet many people that we were unable to meet during the lockdown. And of course I look forward to competing in many more events going on."

The 54-year-old is inviting people to take part in the large “Race for Life” charity race, which is regularly organized by the cancer charity Cancer Research UK. She herself is already part of the charitable event and stresses: You don’t have to be an experienced runner to do good. “My experience with Race for Life is that it’s full of energy and I think it’s important to make it clear that you don’t have to be someone who can run five kilometers or any distance – there are probably more people who walk or run than those who run” . Every year, various events raise millions of pounds to fight cancer. This is used to fund important research work, for example.

Jane Redman, a spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK in the West Midlands region, said: “We are very grateful to Sandra for sharing her cancer story with her family for helping us encourage people to sign up for the ‘Race for Life’, continues Express & Star.

“The sports bra saved my life!”

As a passionate runner, the 54-year-old is once again raising funds for cancer research at Cancer Research UK courses. © Action Press

Sandra Green has already raised between £3,000 and £4,000 (around €3,600) by taking part in the running events for Cancer Research UK. "All ages work and they all have pictures and messages of people who are missing or running for them on their T-shirts which is very encouraging. Everyone is clearly there for their own personal reasons, but for a common purpose."

And everything would have turned out differently if you had not paid attention to the fact that her bra was strangely rubbing against her skin: “Thank God I had a scan because I found cancer early. The sports bra saved my life!” (vdu)