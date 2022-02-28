“I think I pulled out his tongue at the last minute.”

Luka Lochoshvili might save Georg Teigl’s life with his brave intervention. picture:

stone key

Austrian Georg Tegel suffers serious head injuries after colliding with a competitor. But things could have ended much worse.

On Monday, FK Austria Wien announced that Tegel is not in mortal danger. Although he fractured his skull, fractured zygomatic arch and fractured jaw in the game against Wolfsberger AC on Sunday night, no surgery is needed at the moment.

The club also thanks the rival players who “immediately realized the situation and provided first aid”. One player in particular deserves mention, 23-year-old Georgian Luka Lochoshvili. On Sky, he explains what was going on after the match: “I ran and saw his eyes outside, I have some experience in situations like this. I opened his mouth and I think I pulled his tongue out at the last minute. Thank God he did it.”

Coach Robin Dutt praises Lochoshvili, who was severely bitten by his finger during the rescue. “But he kept his hand inside until he stuck out his tongue again.” The statement by Tegel’s teammate Alexander Grunwald also attested to the gravity of the situation: “According to our team doctor, he (Editor: Lochoshvili) may have saved his life.”

After the match, lifeguard Lochoshvili makes another statement that goes beyond the boundaries of sports. “Every single life counts,” he wrote on Instagram, thinking not only of his opponent, but especially of all the people of Ukraine.